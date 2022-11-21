Second contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity after public vote

Scarlette Jones will compete in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! (ITV)

Scarlette Douglas became emotional after she was named as the second contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! following a vote by the public.

The A Place In The Sun presenter, 35, was announced as the celebrity with the fewest votes on Sunday’s show by hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

On leaving the Australian jungle, Douglas told the Geordie duo: “I’m absolutely gutted I’m not even going to lie about it.

“I know that some people wanted to leave and I was like ‘I’m not ready to go yet’. I wanted to stay for as long as possible because those people are amazing and the jungle is incredible.”

She firmly made a place in the Australian sun since day one, and we'll never forget those iconic dance moves💃



But it's now hometime for the gorgeous @ScarDoug ☀️ #ImACeleb

After showing a montage of her highlights on the show, Douglas admitted she was “a bit of a screamer” during the trials but she felt she eased as time went on.

The TV presenter also said she took on such a variety of roles during her time on the reality series as she wanted to keep herself busy and pick up the skills.

She said: “I’m a team player and I loved getting stuck in and I wanted to make sure I did everything so in case it did get to the point where I was in the final three or four whatever, I at least knew what I was doing.

“And also it just lightens the load for other people.”

Asked who she wanted to win the series following her departure, Douglas opted for comedian Babatunde Aleshe as she felt they had developed a “really good brotherly-sisterly bond”.

Elsewhere on Sunday’s show, the celebrities were offered the opportunity to win personal messages from their nearest and dearest.

In order to achieve the prize, the campmates were split into three groups and tasked with balancing 10 blocks on a beam within 60 minutes.

Those whose blocks were balanced at the end of that time would be awarded a letter from home.

Sue Cleaver, Boy George and Chris Moyles were up first but struggled initially, while Hancock, Mike Tindall, Seann Walsh and Babatunde Aleshe seemed to have more luck with the task but a lot of blocks still remained.

Douglas, Jill Scott and Owen Warner were the last group up with 37 minutes left to complete the challenge.

After learning “small steps” were best, they completed the challenge in 14 minutes and returned to camp triumphant with all 10 letters.

We were rooting them for them SO much ❤️🙌 #ImACeleb

Hancock received a letter from his partner and former aide Gina Coladangelo, who he was caught breaking coronavirus social distancing rules with last June when they were pictured having an affair in his ministerial office, which ultimately led to his resignation as health secretary.

Scott read out the letter which said: “Dear Matt, wow watching you in the jungle has been quite the experience.

“We are particularly impressed that you conquered your fear of snakes.

“We are less sure about the dancing.

“Although we saw that you almost got the electric slide thanks to Scarlette. Gina xxxxx”

Tindall also received a message from his wife Zara, who is the daughter of Princess Anne, who he shares three children with.

It read: “Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you’re sharing them with your campmates.

“The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words. Z, M, L and L. x”

Tell me you drink tea at Buckingham Palace, without telling me you drink tea at Buckingham Palace ☕️👑 #ImACeleb

Former rugby player Tindall and Lioness Scott also both put themselves forward for the Speak Uneasy Bushtucker Trial.

The pair were challenged to drink 10 concoctions in a bid to win stars for camp with Tindall facing blended cockroaches and blended vomit fruit among his selection.

After having blended pig’s penis, he said: “That is horrendous after. Hello, you repeat.”

He also had a choice of various drinks and opted for “Minga Beer” which was blended sheep’s vagina and, “Grim Beam” which turned out to be blended pig’s uterus.

Scott was tasked with drinking blended fish eyes and blended snails amongst her five drinks.

While drinking blended goat’s testicle, she said: “Agh it’s got hairs in it! Could have had a wax before. That was disgusting. That was horrendous.”

The former athletes were victorious and returned to camp having won all 10 stars.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITV Hub on Monday at 9.15pm.