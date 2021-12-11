Second Clemson wide receiver hits the transfer portal

Clemson football is losing another offensive piece to the transfer portal.

Sophomore wide receiver Ajou Ajou has entered the transfer portal, Clemson athletics confirmed Saturday. The news was first reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Ajou played in all 12 games for the Tigers in 2021 and recorded his first career start against Syracuse. He caught six passes for 73 yards and no touchdowns this season.

Ajou’s transfer comes amid coaching turnover in the Tigers’ football program. Sunday, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables took the head coaching vacancy at Oklahoma. Thursday, Tigers athletic director Dan Radakovich was announced as the new AD at Miami, and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott’s move to become the head coach at Virginia was confirmed Friday.

Ajou is the second Clemson receiver and ninth Tigers player to head into the transfer portal since the start of the season.

Clemson players in the transfer portal