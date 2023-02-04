Second Chinese spy balloon spotted over Latin America

The Pentagon has confirmed to ABC News that a second Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted transiting over South America - abc7news

A second Chinese spy balloon has been spotted over Latin America only a day after a similar craft was seen over the US.

Late on Friday, Pat Ryder, Pentagon spokesman, said: "We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America."

"We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon," he added, without specifying its exact location.

Local media reports suggest it may have been sighted over Costa Rica, although this could not be confirmed.

The Pentagon said the first balloon was now heading eastwards over the central United States, adding it was not being shot down for safety reasons.

The incident has prompted Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, to scrap a high-level trip to Beijing that was supposed to take place this weekend.

Moments before Mr Blinken's decision to cancel his trip - aimed at easing tensions between the two countries - China issued a rare statement of regret over the first balloon and blamed winds for pushing what it called a civilian airship into US airspace.

China's foreign ministry said on Saturday that flight of a Chinese "airship" over the United States was an accident, accusing US politicians and media of taking advantage of the situation to discredit China.

With "limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course," the ministry said. "This is entirely an unexpected situation caused by force majeure and the facts are very clear."

But President Joe Biden's administration described it as a maneuverable "surveillance balloon".

In a telephone call with senior Chinese official Wang Yi, the US secretary of state said he "made clear that the presence of this surveillance balloon in US airspace is a clear violation of US sovereignty and international law, that it's an irresponsible act."

He added: "The United States is committed to diplomatic engagement with China and that I plan to visit Beijing when conditions allow."

"The first step is getting the surveillance asset out of our airspace. That's what we're focused on," Mr Blinken told reporters.

He would have been the first top US diplomat to visit China since October 2018, signaling a thaw following intense friction under former president Donald Trump.

According to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, Mr Wang said the two discussed the incident "in a calm and professional manner."

"China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international law," Xinhua quoted Mr Wang as telling Mr Blinken.

"We do not accept any groundless speculation and hype," he said, calling both sides to "avoid misjudgments and manage divergence."

"China has always strictly abided by international law and respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," the foreign ministry said later in its statement.

It added that Beijing and Washington had not announced a visit by Mr Blinken and that "the US announcements are their own matter and we respect that".