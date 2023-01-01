Second brother wanted in connection to Lacey death is in custody, police say

A second suspect wanted in connection to a Lacey death is now in custody, Lacey police announced late Friday.

Fraternal twin Nicholas VanDuren was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder by North Las Vegas Police after a long pursuit, according to the update from Lacey police.

Both VanDurens, 32, are now in custody.

Nicholas and Alexander, who was arrested shortly after he was identified by Lacey police, were wanted for the death of Sean Shea, 36, of Kenmore, after he was found unconscious the night of Aug. 30 in a hotel parking lot in the 100 block of College Street Southeast in Lacey. He later died at an area hospital.

In court records, prosecutors alleged that the brothers physically assaulted Shea after an argument. During the assault, Nicholas VanDuren allegedly struck him with what police believe were brass knuckles, The Olympian reported.

Shea leaves behind his partner and two children, one of which reportedly observed the assault. It’s unclear why the argument escalated to alleged murder, The Olympian reported.

Although the incident was reported Aug. 30, police did not identify the two suspects until Dec. 13. Alexander was arrested that week. Both were wanted for second-degree murder.

Court records describe how a Kenmore man ended up dead after confrontation at Lacey motel

Update: Police arrest one of two twins accused of killing man at Lacey motel in August