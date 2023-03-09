Second Body Found on Texas Beach After Twins, 13, Disappeared While Swimming: 'It Is Some Closure'

Pleasure Pier in Galveston, Texas

Mark Felix for The Washington Post via Getty

Officials in Texas believe the body of a second boy who went missing near Pleasure Pier in Galveston has been found.

Galveston Island Beach Patrol officials said the body was found around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning near 47th and Seawall Boulevard, according to CBS affiliate KHOU and FOX affiliate KRIV.

Lieutenant Austin Kirwin said an individual was walking along the shoreline when they spotted the body and called 911, the Houston Chronicle reported.

First responders confirmed the body matched the description of the missing boy, per KHOU's report. The victim's family has been notified.

"It is some closure," Kirwin said. "We are keeping close ties and talking to the family, so we're talking to them directly."

Thursday's discovery comes two days after a body of one twin brother was found near 28th and Seawall.

Jefferson and Josue Perez, both 13, were last seen on the west side of the pier near Seawall Boulevard and 25th Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, KHOU previously reported.

The twins' mother said her sons did not know how to swim, according to KHOU and ABC affiliate KTRK.

"The parents briefly lost sight of them and they looked back up into the area and they did not see them," Kirwin said earlier this week, per KHOU.

Family members said the boys were excited to visit the beach prior to Sunday's trip, according to the report. The teenagers had moved to Texas from Honduras in November.

Aldine ISD said the twins were students at Hoffman Middle School, according to KRIV.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," the district said in a statement, per the report.