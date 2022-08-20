Second body found after brothers make fatal jump from 'Jaws Bridge' in Martha's Vineyard, police say

EDGARTOWN, Mass. – Two brothers who went missing after jumping off a bridge made popular by the 1975 film "Jaws" are believed dead, state police said after a second body was discovered in the area.

The body found Thursday matches the description of Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, who rescuers had been searching for since he and his brother's disappearance Sunday night. The pair jumped from the American Legion Memorial Bridge.

The body of the first brother, Tavaris Bulgin, 26, was recovered Monday.

Massachusetts State Police told USA TODAY the brothers were from Jamaica and worked as seasonal restaurant workers in Martha's Vineyard.

EDGARTOWN (8/12/14) -- Jumping off the "Jaws Bridge" in Edgartown on Martha's Vineyard. (Cape Cod Times/Eric Williams)

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, a fisherman reported finding the body of an adult man along a body of water on the north side of the popular Martha's Vineyard island, state police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

Four people jumped off the bridge Sunday night, and two were rescued by the fire department after someone called 911, according to Adam Sansoucie, an operations manager with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The "Jaws Bridge," officially titled the American Legion Memorial Bridge, is located on the beachfront in Martha's Vineyard. It connects Edgartown, Massachusetts and Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, two Martha's Vineyard beach towns.

It is illegal to jump off of the bridge, Sansoucie said.

Jumping from the bridge has been a popular pastime for youth and people visiting the Vineyard, state police spokesman Procopio said in an Aug. 16 statement.

In the 1975 horror film "Jaws," there is a scene where characters run onto the bridge and look fearfully out into the water as a shark closes in on children playing. The bridge is also in the background of other famous scenes from the movie.

Contributing: Ella Adams, Cape Cod Times; Ashley R. Williams, USA TODAY.

