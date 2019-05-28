Second annual 'Over the Edge Charlotte' set for Sept. 24-25 CHARLOTTE, N.C. (May 28, 2019) -- Coming off the excitement of the 60th running of the Coca Cola 600 in Charlotte, The NASCAR Foundation and NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation today announced the return of the innovative, second annual “Over the Edge Charlotte” fundraising event, set for Sept. 24-25. Tuesday, Sept. 24 is designated as “VIP […]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (May 28, 2019) — Coming off the excitement of the 60th running of the Coca Cola 600 in Charlotte, The NASCAR Foundation and NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation today announced the return of the innovative, second annual “Over the Edge Charlotte” fundraising event, set for Sept. 24-25.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 is designated as “VIP Day,” featuring celebrity participants rappelling 100 feet down the side of the Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown — with the NASCAR Hall of Fame as the backdrop. Wednesday, Sept. 25 is “Individual Rappel Day” and is limited to the first 130 people raising $1,000 in support of their rappelling; registration is available on-line at OverTheEdgeCharlotte.org.

One of those celebrities electing to traverse — in reverse — the 10-story hotel is current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto, who also took part last year. He has also enlisted his wife Taylor to join him on a fundraising team.

“Last year my wife Taylor signed me up for the event without me knowing, initially because I’m afraid of heights,” DiBenedetto said. “But the event is for a great cause, so I couldn’t say no.

“It helped me a little bit with my fear of heights. The building was tall enough to be scary but still short enough for me to follow-through and not chicken out. This year, I’m making Taylor do the event with me since she’s scared of everything.”

This year‘s event follows a highly successful 2018 debut, when nearly 100 rappellers — including seven current NASCAR drivers — raised nearly $200,000.

Rusty Wallace, a NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and a member of The NASCAR Foundation‘s board of directors, is another returning rappeller who has participated in the Foundation‘s rappelling events in both Daytona and Charlotte.

“This return of Over the Edge gives us another opportunity to impact the lives of a lot of kids right here in the Charlotte community, through The NASCAR Foundation and NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation,” Wallace said. “It’s great to see friends like Matt join us again this year, and we look forward to having many others involved as this event grows.”

In addition to DiBenedetto and Wallace, confirmed VIPs include former NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeremy Clements and Charlotte radio personality Woody, from 106.5 The END “Woody and Wilcox” show.

Proceeds from Over the Edge Charlotte will be targeted specifically to provide resources to children battling pediatric cancer through The NASCAR Foundation‘s Speediatrics Children‘s Fund and to provide scholarships to students in the Charlotte area to participate in the NASCAR Hall of Fame STEM education workshops through the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation.

The Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown is the event‘s Building Partner while Ally, Bank of America, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA), NASCAR, Pocono Raceway, Publix and Richard Childress Racing are designated as Landing Zone Sponsors. Adams Outdoor and iHeart Media are official Media Sponsors. The Chicken Coop is once again sponsored by Looie Mattioli.

Members of the Charlotte community are encouraged to join the cause by registering at OverTheEdgeCharlotte.org to begin fundraising.