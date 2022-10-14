Secluded Osea Island inspires new Stormzy album

·2 min read
Stormzy, Bauer Media, October 2022
Stormzy said the album was created with "some of the best artists in the world"

Stormzy has described writing his new album on a secluded island as a "very surreal, spiritual experience".

The grime artist, 29, retreated to Osea Island, in the Blackwater Estuary near Maldon, Essex, which is cut off during high tide.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, he said he was joined by "incredibly gifted" producers and musicians.

This Is What I Mean is due out on 25 November and comes three years after his second album, Heavy Is The Head.

Stormzy in Accra, Ghana, 2022
He also talked about what it was like being part of a Louis Theroux documentary

The musician told Ball: "Once you're on the island, you were basically stuck there and we made a big chunk of the album there.

"It was a very surreal, spiritual experience - when people are talking about their spiritual experiences, it's like away with the fairies, but for everyone who was there, we prayed together, we would play football together, we would laugh, we would talk.

"And these were some of the best musicians in the world, and they're some of the best producers in the world and some of the best artists in the world."

The new 12-track album follows the release of the hit single Mel Made Me Do It last month - with an accompanying 10-minute, music video featuring Louis Theroux, former athlete Usain Bolt and football Jose Mourinho.

Stormzy said: "I love Louis and I've been a massive, massive fan of him from years ago."

The documentary maker was given exclusive access to the Brit Award winner as part of his upcoming BBC Two series Louis Theroux Interviews.

Viewers will see Stormzy's recording studio, his biggest tour to date and his local worship group.

The musician said: "When I first met him, I was quite taken aback.

"But he really disarms you and then he gets to the nitty gritty and when I watched it back I was like, 'I've never actually seen my life from this perspective'."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

