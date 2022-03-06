SEC spoiler: Kentucky rallies to topple No. 1 South Carolina for tournament title

No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball will head back to Columbia without the 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament crown, falling 64-62 to No. 7-seed Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday in Nashville.

The Gamecocks (29-2) were unable to stave off off a hot Kentucky squad, which came into the championship on a nine-game winning streak. The Wildcats (19-11) quieted any concerns about their energy levels, keeping pace with South Carolina throughout their fourth straight day of tournament action.

A strong fourth-quarter effort allowed Kentucky the victory, outscoring the Gamecocks 21-7 in the game’s final 10 minutes.

Kentucky was led in scoring by Dre’una Edwards, who contributed 27 points off the bench, and star Rhyne Howard, who added 18 points.

Edwards hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 5 seconds left.

The Gamecocks will learn the NCAA tournament field in one week during Selection Sunday on March 13. The show will be broadcast at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

— This story will be updated.