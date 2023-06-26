The SEC has revealed men’s basketball matchups for this season. Here’s who Kentucky gets.

The Southeastern Conference has announced its men’s basketball matchups for the 2023-24 season.

Kentucky has been given home-and-away games with Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt for the upcoming campaign.

The latest preseason national rankings from CBS Sports peg Arkansas and Tennessee — at No. 11 and No. 14, respectively — as the top two teams in the SEC for next season. Those rankings also have Mississippi State as the No. 26 team in the country. (With UK at No. 25.)

The other SEC teams in the CBS preseason rankings are No. 15 Texas A&M and No. 17 Alabama. The Wildcats will play at A&M and host Bama this season.

Before the 2015-16 season, it was announced that Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt would be UK’s three permanent home-and-away opponents, and the Cats see two other teams in the league twice to get to the 18-game schedule.

This will be the second consecutive season in which Kentucky and Arkansas will play twice in the regular season. Georgia was UK’s other home-and-away opponent last season.

The full matchups for Kentucky on the 2023-24 league schedule:

Home: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, Vanderbilt.

Road: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt.

