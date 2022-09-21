SEC releases TV info, times for Kentucky basketball season. Cats have a lot of late games.

Another element of the Kentucky men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season was released Wednesday morning.

The Southeastern Conference has posted times and television designations for the entire league slate for the upcoming season. Dates and matchups for those SEC games were released last week.

Kentucky’s conference schedule will feature several late-night games, with four 9 p.m. tip-offs, two 8:30 tip-offs and one 8 p.m. game.

Four UK games will take place on SEC Network — including the league opener at Missouri on Dec. 28 — and the rest will either be on ESPN, ESPN2 or televised nationally on CBS.

The Cats will play three CBS national games during the SEC portion of the schedule, all on Saturday afternoons: Feb. 18 and 25 in Rupp Arena against Tennessee and Auburn, respectively, and the regular-season finale at Arkansas on March 4.

Here’s a full look at what’s been confirmed for the Kentucky schedule so far.