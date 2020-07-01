SEC-Registered EDGAR Filing Agent Offers Fast, Accurate Service

OFFISTRA is an SEC-registered EDGAR filing agent focused on providing efficient, accurate and reliable service with a fast turnaround to anyone required to file with the EDGAR system

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / OFFISTRA, a full-service financial printer and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-registered EDGAR filing agent, provides a complete range of electronic document conversion and filing solutions to public companies, mutual funds, investment firms and individuals that are required to file periodically with the EDGAR system. The company recommends utilizing its services to avoid the hassle of filing reports and the risk associated with meeting deadlines.

To learn more, visit https://offistraedgarfiling.com.

EDGAR, or Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval, is the primary system for submissions by companies and individuals who are required by law to disclose information with the SEC. Senior OFFISTRA spokesperson, Mr. Robert Cooper, says, "The US government enables investors to check a company's history, progress and its future potential through a set of required filings such as registration statements, formal and periodic reports and other forms that are provided to the SEC."

Mr. Cooper continues, "Filing services is our main specialty and we offer this with an assurance to every client that we do our work efficiently, accurately and reliably, with a fast turnaround."

OFFISTRA provides competitive prices and long experience in the industry, offering various EDGAR services, including but not limited to, Section 16 filing, quarterly and annual financial reporting, XBRL preparation, press releases, registration statements and assisting with getting EDGAR access codes for individuals and companies.

The company's official website offers an SEC Forms List with links to pdf versions of SEC public forms and many of the rules, regulations and schedules associated with these forms. The website also features a helpful calendar complete with SEC filing deadlines that anyone can refer to for information.

"Because of our high quality-service, North American securities lawyers and public companies can rely on us for filing services and financial printing. Speedy returns, accurate service, and efficient conversions by OFFISTRA's filing team have made us one of the best in the industry," Mr. Cooper concludes.

Those wanting additional information about the EDGAR filing services provided by OFFISTRA should visit the company's official website.

About Us: SEC-registered EDGAR filing agent with a range of cost-effective disclosure solutions.

