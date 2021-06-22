SEC Panel To Meet Today Over Covaxin Phase 3 Trial Data: Report

Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech on Tuesday, 22 June, submitted Phase 3 trial data for the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to Drug Controller General of India (DGCI). Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under DCGI is expected to meet today (Tuesday) to analyse the data, reported Hindustan Times, quoting sources.

“It is critical to understand that Phase 3 data will first be submitted to CDSCO (the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation)... followed by peer-reviewed journals with a timeline of approximately three months for publication,” Bharat Biotech said to ANI.

The pharma company is also expected to hold a “pre-submission” meeting on Wednesday, 23 June, with the World Health Organization for international emergency use (EUL) of Covaxin.

The EUL from the WHO will allow Bharat Biotech to export its vaccine and also ease international travel for Indian citizens who have been inoculated with it, since it is yet to be recognised as a valid COVID-19 vaccine by foreign governments.

The vaccine manufacturer was denied emergency use of its vaccines by the US Food and Drugs Administration on 11 June.

The FDA’s refusal to grant emergency use authorisation to the Indian drugmaker’s vaccine has also been attributed to the lack of data made available on the clinical trials for the vaccine.

In a recent study conducted by the National Institute of Virology-Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech it was found that Covaxin provides protection against the Delta (B.1.617.2) and the Beta (B.1.351) variants of COVID-19. However, it also uncovered that the vaccine produces lesser antibodies against the two variants as compared to the original strain.

