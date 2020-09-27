SEC overreactions from opening week of play, from Kyle Trask to Mike Leach

The SEC joined the 2020 season on Saturday, and the first week did not disappoint.

Sure, No. 3 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State 38-35, and No. 9 Texas escaped from Texas Tech with a 63-56 overtime victory. Those are Big 12 storylines.

But the SEC is where the College Football Playoff race is real. Mississippi State upset No. 6 LSU — the defending SEC champion. No. 5 Florida gave three-time SEC East champion No. 4 Georgia something to think about. No. 2 Alabama, was, well Alabama, and No. 8 Auburn, No. 10 Texas A&M and No. 16 Tennessee won in their season debuts.

That's going to create the biggest overreactions of the season so far. We separate some fact from fiction:

Alabama will win the SEC!

Maybe. National championships are the standard, and SEC titles are implicit.

The Crimson Tide reverted to their business-like form with a 38-19 victory against Missouri. What does that mean in terms of hanging with Clemson or Ohio State down the road? It's too early to say, but at least Alabama isn't in the same position at LSU or Oklahoma. It's still good enough in the SEC.

Alabama's playmakers did their job in the first half, starting with Mac Jones, who finished 18 of 24 passing for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Najee Harris (17 carries, 98 yards, three touchdowns) and Jaylen Waddle (eight catches, 134 yards, two touchdowns) made plays, and all of that was expected. The Crimson Tide has a loaded offense as usual.

The defense's development will be the key. The Crimson Tide allowed just 113 yards in the first half without a turnover, and turned in the standard run-of-the-mill SEC blowout on the road. Mop-up duty wasn't pretty, but that gives coach Nick Saban something to harp on leading into Week 5. The competition theoretically ramps up with Texas A&M.

Alabama might not be the best team in the country right now. Clemson is No. 1, and Ohio State hasn't played yet. We still say the same thing every year: The season doesn't really start until Alabama loses.

Can anybody in the SEC do it? About that. …

Trask for Heisman!

Yes. Kyle Trask entered the season as the top returning passer in a conference that lost LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Georgia's Jake Fromm to the NFL.

Trask looked the part in a 51-35 victory against Ole Miss, finishing the day completing 30 of 42 passes for 416 yards and six touchdowns. The average length of those touchdown passes was 21.2 yards, but it was the Gators' red zone efficiency that stuck out. Tight end Kyle Pitts, who had eight catches for 170 yards and four scores, didn't hurt.

Trask threw four scores in the red zone, and the Gators hit two field goals on the other two trips. Florida scored on nine of 11 possessions in the game, and that's a nod to Trask's development in Year 2 with Dan Mullen.

For at least a week, yes, Trask is the best quarterback in the SEC. He's also a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender — something the Gators haven't had at quarterback since Tim Tebow. Trask, however, didn't have the best numbers on Saturday; that goes to K.J. Costello of Mississippi State.

Speaking of which. ...

Leach can win the SEC!

No. If Mike Leach can prove us wrong, then so be it.

The “Air Raid” debut was magnificent. Costello passed for 623 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-34 upset of No. 6 LSU. That broke the SEC single-game record of 544 passing yards, which former Georgia quarterback Eric Zeier set against Southern Mississippi in 1993.

The offense is a game-changer, and Leach has a little more to work with than rival Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.

Mississippi State did catch LSU at the perfect time: The Tigers were breaking in a first-time starter at quarterback in Myles Brennan (who replaced record-setting Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow). Brennan was tasked with replacing Burrow's impossible-to-follow act, lost Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase and is working with a new passing game coordinator in Scott Linehan. Add the pressure of playing against Leach's "Air Raid" and absence of All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., and that's how upsets happen.

Costello might break Burrow's passing records, but it remains to be seen how Mississippi State competes in the top 10 grind that includes Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.

