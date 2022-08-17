SEC opponents and game dates announced for South Carolina women’s basketball
The South Carolina women’s basketball team is solidifying its schedule for this season, announcing dates Wednesday for its conference games.
The Gamecocks will play 16 conference games, with SEC play beginning on Dec. 29
Head coach Dawn Staley and the reigning national champions have home and road games against Kentucky, Georgia and Auburn.
South Carolina will host its remaining home SEC games against LSU, Florida, Texas A&M and Missouri. The Gamecocks won all 16 of their regular season home games last season, as two additional games in the NCAA Tournament.
For its road games, the team will travel to play Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.
Kentucky and Missouri accounted for South Carolina’s only losses last season, with the Wildcats defeating the Gamecocks in the SEC Championship and the Tigers winning last season’s SEC opener.
A few of the team’s non-conference opponents are known as well, though that full schedule has not been released.
The team will travel to California to play Stanford on Nov. 20 and to Connecticut to play UConn on Feb. 5.
South Carolina will travel to College Park to play Maryland at an undetermined date. The team also plans to play Oregon, but a location has not been decided. And per usual, the team will face Clemson, with the Tigers hosting on an unannounced date.
South Carolina women’s basketball 2022-23 SEC schedule
Dec. 29: home vs. Texas A&M
Jan. 2: at Georgia
Jan 5. home vs. Auburn
Jan. 8: at Mississippi State
Jan. 12: at Kentucky
Jan. 15: home vs. Missouri
Jan. 19: at Vanderbilt
Jan. 22: home vs. Arkansas
Jan. 29: at Alabama
Feb. 2: home vs. Kentucky
Feb. 9: at Auburn
Feb. 12: home vs. LSU
Feb. 16: home vs. Florida
Feb. 19: at Ole Miss
Feb. 23: at Tennessee
Feb. 26 home vs. Georgia