SEC opponents and game dates announced for South Carolina women’s basketball

The South Carolina women’s basketball team is solidifying its schedule for this season, announcing dates Wednesday for its conference games.

The Gamecocks will play 16 conference games, with SEC play beginning on Dec. 29

Head coach Dawn Staley and the reigning national champions have home and road games against Kentucky, Georgia and Auburn.

South Carolina will host its remaining home SEC games against LSU, Florida, Texas A&M and Missouri. The Gamecocks won all 16 of their regular season home games last season, as two additional games in the NCAA Tournament.

For its road games, the team will travel to play Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

Kentucky and Missouri accounted for South Carolina’s only losses last season, with the Wildcats defeating the Gamecocks in the SEC Championship and the Tigers winning last season’s SEC opener.

A few of the team’s non-conference opponents are known as well, though that full schedule has not been released.

The team will travel to California to play Stanford on Nov. 20 and to Connecticut to play UConn on Feb. 5.

South Carolina will travel to College Park to play Maryland at an undetermined date. The team also plans to play Oregon, but a location has not been decided. And per usual, the team will face Clemson, with the Tigers hosting on an unannounced date.

South Carolina women’s basketball 2022-23 SEC schedule

Dec. 29: home vs. Texas A&M

Jan. 2: at Georgia

Jan 5. home vs. Auburn

Jan. 8: at Mississippi State

Jan. 12: at Kentucky

Jan. 15: home vs. Missouri

Jan. 19: at Vanderbilt

Jan. 22: home vs. Arkansas

Jan. 29: at Alabama

Feb. 2: home vs. Kentucky

Feb. 9: at Auburn

Feb. 12: home vs. LSU

Feb. 16: home vs. Florida

Feb. 19: at Ole Miss

Feb. 23: at Tennessee

Feb. 26 home vs. Georgia