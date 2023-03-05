SEC men’s basketball tournament schedule is set. Here’s South Carolina’s path

Michael Lananna
·2 min read
Jeff Blake/USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina has learned its seeding for the SEC men’s basketball tournament, which tips off Wednesday in Nashville.

The No. 12 Gamecocks will take on the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena on the first day of tournament play.

USC (11-20, 4-14 SEC) just wrapped up its first season under head coach Lamont Paris, who replaced 10-year coach Frank Martin after he was fired following last season’s SEC tournament one-and-done showing. The Gamecocks sit well outside the NCAA tournament picture but are looking to finish Year 1 under Paris on a strong note.

Here’s a look at the rest of the tournament seeding and schedule. Vanderbilt and Mississippi State are set to play the final SEC regular season game at 8:30 p.m., but due to tiebreakers both teams are locked into their seeds regardless of the result.

SEC men’s tournament seeding

1. Alabama (26-5, 16-2 SEC)

2. Texas A&M (23-8, 15-3)

3. Kentucky (21-10, 12-6)

4. Missouri (23-8, 11-7)

5. Tennessee (22-9, 11-7)

6. Vanderbilt (17-13, 10-7)*

7. Auburn (20-11, 10-8)

8. Florida (16-15, 9-9)

9. Mississippi State (20-10, 8-9)*

10. Arkansas (19-12, 8-10)

11. Georgia (16-15, 6-12)

12. South Carolina (11-20, 4-14)

13. Ole Miss (11-20, 3-15)

14. LSU (13-18, 2-16)

*Vanderbilt and Mississippi State play at 8:30 p.m.

SEC men’s tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 8

No. 12 South Carolina vs. No. 13 Ole Miss (7 p.m. ET)

No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU (9:30 p.m. ET)

Thursday, March 9

No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Mississippi State (1 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Tennessee vs. Game 1 winner (3 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 10 Arkansas (7 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Vanderbilt vs. Game 2 winner (9 p.m. ET)

Friday, March 10

No. 1 Alabama vs. Game 3 winner (1 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Missouri vs. Game 4 winner (3 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Texas A&M vs. Game 5 winner (7 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Kentucky vs. Game 6 winner (9 p.m. ET)

Saturday, March 11

Semifinal No. 1 (1 p.m. ET)

Semifinal No. 2 (3:00 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 12

Championship Game (1 p.m. ET)

All games to be televised on SEC Network and ESPN.

