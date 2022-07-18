  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEC Media Day 1 roundup: Flexes, mustard bottles and accents

Jay Busbee
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lane Kiffin
    Lane Kiffin
    Football coach
  • Nick Saban
    Nick Saban
    American football coach

ATLANTA — The SEC’s latest edition of Media Days began with Lane Kiffin signing a mustard bottle.

“I have signed a lot of mustard bottles and golf balls, which normally I haven't,” Kiffin later said. “It's been a unique off-season.”

That’s putting it mildly. Since the SEC’s Georgia knocked off the SEC’s Alabama in the national championship game earlier this year, the college football landscape has turned upside down. A proposed expansion to the college football playoff vaporized. The ACC, Pac-12 and Big Ten formed an “Alliance” that lasted only as long as it took for the Big Ten to poach USC and UCLA from the Pac-12. NIL deals rage largely uncontrolled and unregulated. Two of the most notable coaches in the country began a war of words, hinting at revealing secrets that would have resulted in mutually assured destruction.

Through it all stands the SEC, feeling, as commissioner Greg Sankey put it, “no sense of urgency in our league. No panic in our reaction to others' reactions. We know who we are, and we are confident in our collective strength.”

SEC Media Days are a four-day extravaganza in which each of the league’s 14 coaches proclaims how excited he is for the upcoming season, and 13 of them answer questions about Nick Saban and Alabama. It’s called “Talkin’ Season,” and there’s a whole lot of talkin’ — about hopes, dreams and expectations — and, given that this is the SEC, a little bit of braggin’, too.

(As for the new souvenir Kiffin created: the bottle was a reference to last year’s Ole Miss-Tennessee game, where Kiffin’s Rebels beat the Vols on a late defensive stop, and Tennessee fans responded by pelting the field with, among other objects close at hand, a golf ball and a mustard bottle.)

Here’s a roundup of the top moments of the first day of Talkin’ Season.

Greg Sankey’s big flex

When you’re running the conference that claims the last three national champions, you’ve got some room to strut. Sankey did exactly that, using his state-of-the-conference address to point out just how much talent has come out of the Southeastern Conference in the last two decades.

Sankey said that in the midst of college football’s great realignment, he’s received inquiries from unnamed institutions who might just be interested in joining up with the SEC. He also took a not-so-subtle jab at the Big Ten in the wake of the USC-UCLA defection.

“We're poised to grow to 16 members on July 1, 2025,” he said, referencing the eventual arrival of Texas and Oklahoma. “This expansion keeps the SEC in contiguous states which supports reasonable geography among like-minded universities.”

Sankey hinted that a change in the SEC’s current divisional format could be coming, but not without much more discussion. “We have to dig through a tie-breaking procedure,” he said. “We have over a quarter century in divisions and we understand all the nuances about how to break ties. We have to dig a bit deeper there with the single division concept in front of us. We want to understand the impact through the use of analytics on bowl eligibility for our teams who are growing their programs, and College Football Playoff access dependent on the number of teams that might be included.”

What Sankey did not do, however, was indicate that he’d be amenable to quick-fix solutions to thorny questions like the size of a playoff or the oversight of NIL deals.

“What sounds like an easy solution to (college athletics’) complexities fails to consider the impacts that those easy answers have on many other matters,” he said. “Frankly, in college athletics, we're here because we've either pushed aside some of those conversations and decisions or we've dealt with the easy solutions rather than the complexities that account for the full breadth of outcomes and consequences.”

Earlier this year, Sankey offered the other major conferences a chance at collaboration. He was rejected, and now it sure sounds like the SEC will be carving its own path … and reaping the benefits.

LSU coach Brian Kelly speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the SEC Media Days Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
LSU coach Brian Kelly speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the SEC Media Days Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Brian Kelly finds a new home

The moment that LSU head coach Brian Kelly began speaking, it was obvious that he’d ditched the fake-Southern accent that he threw on during his first appearance before the Tiger faithful.

“Understand now, I have a Boston, Midwestern, Louisiana accent now. It's three dialects into one,” he said. “I got all kinds of stuff to throw at you. Just be ready.”

He had little interest in talking about Notre Dame’s prospects for joining a conference, however. “It's probably not been high on my list of things to think about,” he said. “I've been trying to correct a slice for the last couple of weeks, and I haven't had much success with that.”

No one escapes the shadow of Saban

Nick Saban isn’t scheduled to speak until Tuesday, but his shadow still loomed over Media Day. The very first question to Kiffin was about what he’s learned about trick plays from … Nick Saban.

“Kirby Smart used to say sometimes you come up here and just [talk] about Alabama,” Kiffin said. “So our first question somehow is about Nick Saban, so, that’s pretty usual.”

Eli Drinkwitz gets deep

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, clad in one of his many pairs of Jordans, took a moment to offer an opening statement that attempted to bring a little perspective about the future of college football.

“I hope it's bigger than TV deals being the college football guiding principles because every action we take moving forward, we lose sight of what we love about this game,” he said. “We're entering, and rightfully, into a new era of college athletics with student-athlete rights, the ability to transfer through the transfer portal, generating of earnings through NIL, all things that were much needed and need to continue to be embraced.

“But it's also time for college athletics to set a course and a vision for the future. Let's make sure that the core principles and guiding principles that we have reflect the values that we want it to be moving forward.

“Let's not hide behind what the Supreme Court struck down last year, which was amateurism. It's not amateurism anymore. But what is it moving forward? That's the question. That's what the leaders of college athletics need to decide.”

The NIL and coaches: ‘Legalized cheating’

Kiffin had far harsher words for the state of the NIL market, noting that carving coaches out of the NIL process is only opening up a whole new world of problems.

“If you have boosters out there deciding who they're going to pay to come play, and the coach isn't involved in it, how does that work? They could go pick who they want, pay him however much. Are the boosters going to tell you who to play, too? When they don't play, how is that going to work out?” he wondered. “This is not thought out at all, in my opinion.”

Kiffin also didn’t try to dress up NIL in any romantic description. The way to win with NIL is simple: “You have really good boosters,” he said. “It's like a payroll in baseball. What teams win over a long period of time? Teams that have high payrolls and can pay players a lot. We're in a situation not any different than that .. I said Day 1, you legalize cheating, so get ready for the people that have the most money to get players. Now you have it. It is what it is.”

SEC Media Days continue Tuesday with Alabama, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Montreal looks for revenge as it hosts Toronto in showdown of struggling MLS teams

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal can get a much-needed win and avenge an embarrassing loss at the hands of its archrival when the Major League Soccer club hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. The game will be a rematch of this year’s Canadian Championship semifinal where Toronto crushed Montreal 4-0 at BMO Field. "It’s never a good feeling to get embarrassed by your archrivals so we want to do the same to them this time," Montreal defender Joel Waterman said. "They’re coming to our home now so I can assure you i

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Dájome helps Whitecaps earn 2-2 draw with Cincinnati

    Cristian Dájome scored in the 82nd minute to help the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night. Álvaro Barreal scored in the 3rd minute to stake Cincinnati (7-7-7) to an early lead. Ryan Gauld knotted the score two minutes later for Vancouver (7-9-5). Cincinnati, which is 1-0-5 in its last six matches, took a 2-1 lead into halftime after Brandon Vázquez connected in the 23rd minute. Gauld had an assist on Dájome's equalizer. Cincinnati outshot the Whitecaps 15-11

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ