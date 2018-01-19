SEC leaders suffer setbacks, top of standings wide open

A look at the upcoming week around the Southeastern Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEKEND: Florida at No. 18 Kentucky: Although Kentucky is the only Top 25 team in this matchup, Florida is the program currently atop the SEC standings. The Gators will try to maintain their SEC lead Saturday by winning for the eighth time in their last nine games. Kentucky is 11-0 at home this year but has split its last four games overall while struggling to protect leads. Kentucky blew a nine-point lead Jan. 6 in a 76-65 loss at No. 21 Tennessee and squandered a 14-point edge Tuesday in a 76-68 defeat at South Carolina .

LOOKING AHEAD: While the SEC undoubtedly has more good teams than usual and consequently should get more NCAA Tournament bids, the league lacks a true front-runner. Florida won its first four conference games and then suffered a surprising loss at Mississippi . No. 17 Auburn is the highest-ranked team in the conference, but its 14-game winning streak ended Wednesday with a loss at Alabama . The Crimson Tide played that game without injured leading scorer Collin Sexton. All three SEC teams in the Top 25 - Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee - lost this week. The SEC should have a wide-open race for the conference title, as five teams have two conference losses or less: Florida (13-5, 5-1), Auburn (16-2, 4-1), Kentucky (14-4, 4-2), Alabama (12-6, 4-2) and Missouri (13-5, 3-2).

NUMBERS GAME: Missouri's 59-55 victory over No. 21 Tennessee on Wednesday marked the first time the Tigers had beaten a ranked team since a victory over No. 18 UCLA on Dec. 7, 2013. ... Auburn's 14 straight victories had given the Tigers the nation's longest active winning streak before they fell to Alabama on Wednesday. ... South Carolina is 11-0 when it scores at least 70 points and just 1-6 when it fails to reach that mark. ... The SEC has eight teams ranked in the top 40 of the NCAA's RPI rankings, including No. 9 Auburn, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 25 Arkansas, No. 26 Alabama, No. 33 Missouri, No. 36 Florida and No. 37 Texas A&M.