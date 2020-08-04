SEC investigating Kodak over announcement of $765-million government loan, report says

Eastman Kodak Company is reportedly facing an investigation from the Securities and Exchange Commission over how it revealed a $765-million loan from the government.

The Wall Street Journal reports one area investigators are reviewing is how the timing of the announcement may have contributed to a surge in Kodak's stock price.

The details of the loan deal released last week sent Kodak shares above $60. As of Monday afternoon trading, shares were down 9% to $13.56.

The SEC declined to comment on the report. Kodak could not be immediately reached for comment.

The New York Post reported Kodak CEO James Continenza had purchased more than 46,000 shares on June 23, days before the announcement was made. His profit from the June purchase hit $1.6 million, said the report.

In a statement, Kodak said the stock purchase was "in full compliance with regulatory guidelines for investment activity."

The company with a history of creating camera film and products revealed it was getting the $765-million loan to launch a pharmaceutical division aimed at producing more drugs domestically.

Brian Sharp of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle contributed to this report. Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kodak faces SEC probe over how it announced $765M government loan