SEC football updates: Here’s the latest news about fall sports on Aug. 15

Last weekend saw the emergence of reports that the Big Ten was preparing to postpone fall sports with hopes of playing in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic — now, as we enter Saturday and a new weekend, both the Big Ten and Pac-12 are officially out on the fall college football season.

But the SEC, along with other leagues, is still going. In fact, an extended preseason camp is set to start this Monday. Here is the latest news on how the conference and college football are approaching the restart.

SEC coaches reportedly heated over schedule

According to ESPN’s Chris Low and Alex Scarborough, things got testy on a conference call with SEC head coaches on Thursday. The issue? The two games added to every team’s schedule last Friday.

Low and Scarborough, citing sources on the call, said Friday that coaches were frustrated that the conference did not explain how it chose the two new opponents for each program, with multiple coaches saying the process appeared “corrupt.”

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported the contentious nature of the conversation as well, saying coaches were not given any “formula” by which the opponents were chosen.

The two additional games were needed after the SEC voted to move to a 10-game, conference-only schedule this fall, hoping that uniform testing protocols and reduced travel will combat COVID-19.

Ray Tanner talks attendance

Appearing on College Sports on SiriusXM Radio on Friday, South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said his department has submitted a request to the state government to allow fans at Williams-Brice Stadium this season.

Specifically, Tanner said USC calculated Williams-Brice could be at 24.6% capacity and support social distancing measures. With a total capacity of 80,250, that would put the number of people in the stands at 19,741 or so. That number, Tanner added, includes the band, players’ guests and other personnel.

Who will get in after that has yet to be announced, but Tanner said South Carolina will go through a system with its fanbase and donors with ticket packages.

NCAA says no fall championships

NCAA president Mark Emmert announced Thursday that there will be no fall championship tournaments, as a majority of conferences and programs have now postponed their fall seasons.

“The board of governors also established if you don’t have half of the schools playing a sport, you can’t have a legitimate championship,” Emmert said in a video posted to the NCAA’s Twitter. “We can’t in any Division I NCAA championship sport now — which is everything other than FBS football that goes on in the fall. Sadly, tragically, that’s going to be the case this fall, full stop.”

As Emmert said, FBS football doesn’t organize a national championship through the NCAA, so the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and other conferences can still work toward a fall season. However, women’s volleyball, women’s and men’s soccer, cross country, field hockey and men’s water polo all won’t have national championships to play for. Emmert said sports could try to reschedule for the winter or spring.

Shortly after Emmert’s video, the SEC released a statement from commissioner Greg Sankey saying the conference was reviewing the impact of the NCAA’s move. League teams could theoretically play a regular season this fall and compete for a conference title with no NCAA postseason.

The NCAA Division I Council previously recommended that any student-athletes who can’t participate this season because of the pandemic receive an additional season of competition and an extension of their five-year eligibility window.

Alabama AD talks

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, one of the most important voices in the SEC, spoke with reporters on Thursday on a broad range of topics. Among them, Byrne said there has been discussion on the conference level about how many positive tests one team would have to report before games have to be canceled or postponed.

“There have been discussions about that,” Byrne said, according to AL.com. “There is not a firm policy in place. I think that’s something that, from a myocarditis standpoint, no. From everything else, I cannot — I’m not trying to be misleading at all — I just can’t give you a good answer on that one right now but those are discussions we’ve had.”

