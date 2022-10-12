SEC football midterm grades: Which teams are acing their tests and which are flunking out?

USA TODAY Sports Network
·5 min read

The SEC football season has reached its midpoint, with 13 of 14 teams having played six games (and Tennessee one short of that mark due to an early open date). What better time to hand out midterm grades for each school's play so far?

The USA TODAY Sports Network has report cards for each team. Some schools will want to frame them, while others will keep them stuffed in their backpacks and hope mom doesn't find out.

ALL-SEC: USA TODAY Sports Network's Preseason All-SEC team

SEC FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS: Ranking the teams top to bottom through Week 6

LOOKING AHEAD: 2023 SEC football schedule, week by week

Here are the grades for each team:

ALABAMA: A-

Record: 6-0, 3-0 SEC

Best win: Arkansas, 28-17

Worst performance: Texas, W 20-19

Assessment: Alabama has looked dominant at times, its defense in particular. The offense, backup quarterback or not, has been inconsistent.

– Nick Kelly

Alabama coach Nick Saban argues a pass interference call late in the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&amp;M, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Alabama coach Nick Saban argues a pass interference call late in the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

ARKANSAS: C+

Record: 3-3, 1-3 SEC

Best win: South Carolina, 44-30

Worst performance: Texas A&M, L 23-21

Assessment: Arkansas knew it had a tough schedule, and its only loss so far that wasn’t expected preseason was against Mississippi State in Week 6. But Arkansas’ defense has vastly underperformed, and the Razorbacks are riddled with injuries.

– Christina Long

AUBURN: D-

Record: 3-3, 1-2 SEC

Best win: Missouri, 17-14

Worst performance: Penn State, L 41-12

Assessment: The Tigers can't run, can't pass and can't block. Their defense has kept them be semi-competitive, but Bryan Harsin needs more than that to keep his job – it's hard to see Auburn being favored in any of its remaining Power 5 games.

− Jacob Shames

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin and Georgia coach Kirby Smart shake hands after a NCAA college football game between Auburn and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2022. Georgia won 42-10.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin and Georgia coach Kirby Smart shake hands after a NCAA college football game between Auburn and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2022. Georgia won 42-10.

FLORIDA: B-

Record: 4-2, 1-2 SEC

Best win: Utah, 29-26

Worst performance: Kentucky, L 26-16

Assessment: The Gators remain a work in progress under first-year coach Billy Napier. First-year starting quarterback Anthony Richardson has shown flashes of star ability but also has turned the ball over nine times in six starts.

Kevin Brockway

GEORGIA: A

Record: 6-0, 3-0 SEC

Best win: Oregon, 49-3

Worst performance: Missouri, W 26-22

Assessment: This team looked better in the eyes of some than the national title team of 2021 before a drop-off after three games. A more dynamic offense led by Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers and a strong defense makes a repeat possible, but tough games remain.

– Marc Weiszer

KENTUCKY: B-

Record: 4-2, 1-2 SEC

Best win: at Florida, 26-16

Worst performance: South Carolina, L 24-14

Assessment: The Wildcats’ season always was going to be defined in large part by games at Florida, at Ole Miss, against Mississippi State and at Tennessee, and they’ve split those critical games so far. A home loss to South Carolina threatens to derail what UK expected to be a special season.

− Brett Dawson

LSU: C+

Record: 4-2, 2-1 SEC

Best win: Mississippi State, 31-16

Worst performance: Tennessee, L 40-13

Assessment: The Tennessee performance showed that this program still has a long way to go before it's ready for the big boys. But that doesn't mean an eight-win season can't still be in the cards.

– Koki Riley

LSU head coach Brian Kelly walks off the field after their loss to Tennessee in an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Tennessee won 40-13.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU head coach Brian Kelly walks off the field after their loss to Tennessee in an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Tennessee won 40-13.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

MISSISSIPPI STATE: A-

Record: 5-1, 2-1 SEC

Best win: Texas A&M, 42-24

Worst performance: LSU, L 31-16

Assessment: Mississippi State has a record right at what many expected to this point, but the Bulldogs have done so while dominating their opponents in wins. Nine wins remain a reasonable possibility in Mike Leach’s third season.

– Stefan Krajisnik

ON THE HOT SEAT:Big buyout might not save Jimbo Fisher or other struggling coaches

SEC EXPANSION:When will Texas and Oklahoma join the league? Greg Sankey speaks.

MISSOURI: D+

Record: 2-4, 0-3 SEC

Best win: Louisiana Tech, 52-24

Worst performance: Kansas State, L 40-12

Assessment: The Tigers have been close to several big wins this season. A dreadful offensive line and slow starts on the road have crushed their dreams each time.

 – Matt Stahl

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz yells on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz yells on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

OLE MISS: A-

Record: 6-0, 2-0 SEC

Best win: Kentucky, 22-19

Worst performance: Tulsa, W 35-27

Assessment: When Ole Miss is on, it looks like one of the best, hardest to beat teams in the country. The problem is putting it all together for four quarters instead of two or three at a time, which has most often been the case this year.

− Nick Suss

SOUTH CAROLINA: B

Record: 4-2, 1-2 SEC

Best win: Kentucky, 24-14

Worst performance: Georgia, L 48-7

Assessment: The Gamecocks’ first three games were disappointing, but they've gone from potential disaster to bowl contenders thanks to the win over Kentucky. Despite a difficult schedule in the second half of the season, the team is poised to continue its steady improvement.

– Emily Adams

TENNESSEE: A

Record: 5-0, 2-0 SEC

Best win: LSU, 40-13

Worst performance: Pittsburgh, W 34-27 OT

Assessment: Quarterback Hendon Hooker is a Heisman Trophy candidate, and the Vols have three AP Top 25 wins in their best start since 2016.

– Adam Sparks 

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Texas A&M: C

Record: 3-3, 1-2 SEC

Best win: Arkansas, 23-21

Worst loss: Appalachian State, L 17-14

Assessment: The offense has kept this team from reaching its full potential, the low point being against Appalachian State. The loss to Alabama could give a boost to how the Aggies are viewed.

– Maxwell Donaldson

VANDERBILT: B-

Record: 3-3, 0-2 SEC

Best win: Northern Illinois, 38-28

Worst performance: Alabama, L 55-3

Assessment: Vanderbilt looks much improved from 2021, especially on offense, and has already surpassed last year’s win total. But the last two games have shown the Commodores still have a long way to go to be SEC contenders.

– Aria Gerson

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC football grades: Report card for each team halfway through season

Latest Stories

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Hockey broadcaster Ray Ferraro departs TSN after 14 years

    It’s the end of an era in Canadian sports broadcasting.

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers expect 'street fight' with last-place Edmonton Elks

    WINNIPEG — Jermarcus Hardrick is going to ensure his helmet is buckled on tight when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. Even though the 13-2 Bombers are favoured to beat the 4-11 Elks, the veteran offensive lineman predicts a battle with an outcome that isn’t a given. “Any time you face a Chris Jones team, you’ve got to get ready for a fight, and I’m talking street fight,” Hardrick said after Friday’s walk-through, referring to Edmonton’s head coach and general manager

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Joy Drop: OK Blue Jays, let's play ball!

    Friends, what an absolutely fabulous fall Friday. Let's get to it! I have been elated that I got a chance to go apple picking last weekend with some family. MacIntosh apples are absolutely the best. I don't bake a lot but I do make a fantastic apple crisp. Here's a little micro vlog I created about my day! I was so happy to get out there and grateful my sister-in-law, Shalah, organized it because autumn is by far my favourite season. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the playoffs! Their first game is

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Decision Day puts RSL, Minnesota and Orlando in MLS playoffs

    With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer's regular season, bedlam reigned Sunday as teams scrambled to make the postseason. Known traditionally as Decision Day, all of the Eastern Conference teams kicked off simultaneously, followed by all of the Western Conference teams less than three hours later. When it was over, FC Cincinnati earned a playoff berth for the first time. Real Salt Lake, Orlando City and Minnesota United also captured spots. The

  • Potent Edmonton Oilers ready to contend for Stanley Cup

    EDMONTON — The Oilers have finished an eight-game pre-season schedule — and the veterans can’t wait for the real games to start. “It’s nice to have one or two games, but I think you want to get ready to go and play when it counts,” said winger Evander Kane. “I think we should chop it to four (games), I think that makes the most sense, for players, anyways. There are bigger camps, more guys playing, and more players getting experience. But, as a veteran guy, it’d be nice to tone it down to four o