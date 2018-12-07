SEC commissioner: UCF needs to 'look inward' to boost CFP standings

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey thinks that UCF needs to ‘look inward’ to boost its College Football Playoff stock. (Joe Petro/Getty Images)

Central Florida has done just about everything seemingly needed to reach the College Football Playoff.

Yet 25 straight wins, two American Athletic Conference titles and one self-proclaimed National Championship later, the Knights are still left out of this year’s playoff.

Whose to blame for the snub?

According to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, it’s nobody’s fault but UCF’s.

“I don’t think there are simple solutions necessarily,” Sankey said Thursday, via the Associated Press. “There are solutions. One’s going to have to evaluate their circumstances fully to make those decisions. My observation is there is a need to look inward.”

Sankey then, for some reason, attempted to compare the College Football Playoff to the NCAA Tournament — which isn’t exactly a fair comparison, as one has 68 teams and the other has only four.

Sankey suggested UCF follow the model SEC used when attempting to better it’s basketball by scheduling better opponents.

“When it was us and when it was men’s basketball, we knew we had two top-50 teams in 2015-16, which means you had virtually no top-50 wins in men’s basketball,” Sankey told the AP. “How are you going to access those wins? You have to improve your non-conference schedule.”

UCF Athletic Director Danny White — who has long advocated for a playoff expansion — didn’t agree. He said they’ve long tried to schedule better opponents and are willing to play anyone, but “the challenge is that not many are willing to play us.”

“Basketball teams are rewarded for playing tough teams such as UCF through metrics like RPI or NET, while football teams avoid us because they’re concerned about the ‘eye test,’” White told the AP.

