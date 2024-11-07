SEC clashes Georgia-Ole Miss, Alabama-LSU lead college football Week 11 expert predictions

With nearly all the teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll top 25 in action, the Week 11 slate has plenty of offerings for our panel of prognosticators to consider.

There are only two meetings of ranked squads, however, and unsurprisingly both contests are in the SEC. Naturally there are playoff implications for those as well, as No. 2 Georgia pays a visit to No. 12 Mississippi and No. 11 Alabama heads to No. 13 LSU.

There might also be differences of opinion among our panelists in this week’s Big 12 action. Texas Tech looks to spring a second consecutive upset with No. 24 Colorado coming to Lubbock, and No. 9 Brigham Young renews acquaintances with ‘Holy War’ rival Utah.

HIGHS AND LOWS: Winners and losers from the first CFP rankings

BEST TO BE THIRD?: Is missing the conference title game preferred for some?

Where else might there be potential for surprises? Here’s what our experts have to say.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 11 predictions: SEC showdown lead schedule