Which SEC basketball teams added the most in the transfer portal? Ranking them 1-14.

College basketball is right around the corner — the Wildcats’ women’s season opens Nov. 1 with an exhibition game against Kentucky State in Rupp Arena — and the transfer portal has drastically changed how programs approach roster building.

This offseason, several Southeastern Conference teams secured commitments from high-profile transfers, further distinguishing the league (which boasts the two most recent national champions in LSU and South Carolina) from others around the Power Five, and beyond, ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Though UK doesn’t begin conference play until Jan. 4 when Arkansas comes to town, it’s never too early to scope out the competition. With Big Blue Madness celebrating the start of practice Friday night and the season set to begin soon after, here’s our ranking of SEC teams by incoming transfer class.

1. LSU

Transfer additions: Hailey Van Lith (Louisville), Aneesah Morrow (DePaul).

After bringing the Tigers their first NCAA women’s basketball national championship in just her second season at the helm, head coach Kim Mulkey has transformed LSU into a more-than-appealing destination for high-level newcomers.

You’d be hard pressed to find a more impressive one-two punch than Van Lith and Morrow. In three seasons with Louisville, Van Lith lifted the Cardinals to back-to-back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, including a 2022 Final Four. She’s one of the defining point guards in her class, going toe-to-toe statistically with Iowa’s Caitlin Clark last season in averaging at least 19 points, four rebounds and three assists per game. Last season, Van Lith led the Cardinals in scoring (19.7 points) while averaging 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Her presence plugs the Alexis Morris-shaped hole left after the talented guard was drafted 22nd overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Morrow, the 2021-22 National Freshman of the Year according to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and The Athletic, spent her first two collegiate seasons wowing the sport as a DePaul Blue Demon. Last season, the guard led the team in points (25.7), rebounds (12.2), steals (2.6) and blocks (1.3) per game. After posting 53 double-doubles in 66 career games, one can only wonder what Morrow will accomplish with an elite roster around her. Especially with the only other player in the nation to rank in last season’s top 10 for both scoring and rebounding, forward Angel Reese, dominating the paint.

Transfer additions: Kennedy Todd-Williams (North Carolina), KK Deans (Florida), Kharyssa Richardson (Auburn).

The 2022-23 season was a big one for head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Rebels, posting the program’s second-ever Sweet 16 appearance after an upset victory over 1-seed Stanford in the NCAA Tournament round of 32 and finishing fourth in the SEC with an 11-5 conference record.

Even though the Rebels graduated leading scorer Angel Baker (14.8 points per game), the return of Madison Scott (11.6), Marquesha Davis (11.6) and Snudda Collins (8.9) are three reasons why Ole Miss fans should keep the faith. What’s better, though, is that Coach Yo signed three more playmakers through the portal to secure depth and, most importantly, scoring.

Todd-Williams, UNC’s second-leading scorer, averaged 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists during the Tar Heels’ 22-11 (11-7 ACC) 2022-23 campaign. Deans led Florida in scoring (14.1) while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc, and posted a team-high assists (3.7) and steals (1.8). Richardson averaged 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for Auburn.

3. South Carolina

Transfer additions: Te-Hina Paopao (Oregon), Sakima Walker (Northwest Florida State).

Regardless of how ridiculous it may sound, last season’s close Final Four exit and overall record of 36-1 (16-0 SEC) did not go the way the Gamecocks had hoped. Despite falling short of a second consecutive national championship, South Carolina spent the entirety of the 2022-23 season at the top of the rankings and shone brightly enough to produce five 2023 WNBA Draft picks — including first-overall pick and 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston, as well as fellow first-round picks Laeticia Amihere (Atlanta Dream) and Zia Cooke (L.A. Sparks).

Dawn Staley found necessary replacements for Cooke and Boston in transfers Paopao and Walker, respectively. Over the course of three seasons at Oregon, Paopao demonstrated an effectiveness in both scoring and passing. Last season with the Ducks, Paopao averaged 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while leading the team in steals (1.3).

Walker, a highly sought transfer prospect, arrives by way of Northwest Florida State College, where she spent the 2022-23 season after two years at Rutgers. At Northwest Florida State, she was named 2023 NJCAA D-I Player of the Year and led the program to a national junior college championship. She averaged 16.7 points on 59.8 percent shooting and recorded 13 double-doubles in 32 games.

Transfer additions: Jewel Spear (Wake Forest), Destinee Wells (Belmont), Avery Strickland (Pittsburgh), Talaysia Cooper (South Carolina)*

This season, the Volunteers’ roster is unique to the rest of the SEC due to its total lack of incoming freshmen. Tennessee also has to compensate for the lack of 2023 WNBA All-Rookie Team selection Jordan Horston, who led last year’s team in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Kellie Harper hit the portal and grabbed a trio of guards, two of which are likely to anchor the Lady Vols’ backcourt.

Wells averaged 19.5 points per game and shot 45.5% from three in her junior season at Belmont. However, Wells may be most beneficial to the Lady Vols as a passer; she dished 4.9 assists per game for the Missouri Valley Conference-winning Bruins. Spear was an ACC standout in each of her three seasons with Wake Forest, where she started in 88 of 89 games played. Last season, Spear averaged a team-high 16.5 points while posting 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Strickland will also provide a backcourt boost, building upon a freshman campaign at Pitt where she averaged 6.2 points and 1.7 rebounds.

*Cooper committed to the Lady Vols as a transfer after the designated NCAA window closed, so she will not be eligible to play during the 2023-24 season.

5. Texas A&M

Transfer additions: Endyia Rogers (Oregon), Aicha Coulibaly (Auburn). Lauren Ware (Arizona), Kyndall Hunter (Texas).

For the Aggies, there’s nowhere to go but up. Ahead of her second season at the helm, head coach Joni Taylor — known recruiter — got multiple top transfers to join the fight in returning Texas A&M to the levels of greatness reached under longtime coach Gary Blair. One of the biggest questions coming out of last season, which the Aggies finished with an overall record of 9-20 (2-14 SEC), was how to build upon the foundation of star freshman Janiah Barker and guards Sahara Jones and Sydney Bowles.

Both Rogers (15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds) and Coulibaly (16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds) led their teams in scoring and rebounding last season, and provide elite guard play.

The 6-5 Ware sat out last year with an injury, but averaged 5.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks as a sophomore. Her height and post presence should land her a spot as a role player early on. Though Hunter redshirted last season for the Longhorns, she’s a former McDonald’s All-American with strong guard skills who spent the past couple of seasons watching Texas’ Rori Harmon, one of the nation’s toughest backcourt leaders.

Transfer additions: Lauren Park-Lane (Seton Hall), Erynn Barnum (Arkansas), Darrione Rogers (DePaul).

Sam Purcell knows how to get players to buy in, but it doesn’t hurt that he’s rebuilding the culture of a program used to making deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs need offensive juice, and Purcell may have solved that problem with his impressive transfer class. Park-Lane led the Pirates in scoring (20.8) and assists (6.3) last season. Barnum paced Arkansas in scoring (15.0), and Rogers led the Blue Demons in assists (5.1) while averaging 16.8 points per game. Mississippi State probably won’t win the SEC this season but, in continuing to bring in players like these, the Bulldogs aren’t too many years away.

7. Georgia

Transfer additions: Asia Avinger (San Diego State), Destiny Thomas (UCF). Taniyah Thompson (Penn State).

The Bulldogs are still finding their way under Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, but the former UCF coach has proven she can spot talent outside of the Power Five with the potential to make a world of a difference. Unlike most schools around the SEC, Georgia didn’t lose anybody to the transfer portal. Expect Avinger, a veteran, All-Mountain West guard who averaged 11.6 points and 4.2 assists last year, to help elevate the Bulldogs in Abrahamson-Henderson’s second season.

8. Auburn

Transfer additions: Taylen Collins (Oklahoma State), Kionna Gaines (Clemson), JaMya Mingo-Young (Alabama), McKenna Eddings (Moberly Area CC), Celia Sumbane (South Plains College).

Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris found plenty to like in the transfer portal this season, and that’s a good thing. Because last year the Tigers finished the season 16-15 overall (5-11 SEC) and proceeded to lose star guard Aicha Coulibaly (Texas A&M), as well as impact players Kharyssa Richardson (Ole Miss) and Romi Levy (South Florida). Help arrives in the form of Collins and Mingo-Young, both of whom understand what it’s like to play against Power Five powerhouses. Collins led Oklahoma State last season in rebounding, grabbing 9.1 boards per game while also averaging 9.6 points. Mingo-Young averaged 5.4 points and 4.4 rebounds over 14 games at Alabama.

9. Missouri

Transfer additions: De’Myla Brown (Houston), Abby Feit (Evansville), Angelique Ngalakulondi (UMass).

Mizzou will look very different from last season, featuring eight newcomers. After losing leading rebounder Sara-Rose Smith (Colorado) and second-leading scorer Lauren Hansen (Michigan) to the transfer portal, head coach Robin Pingeton brought in a trio of transfers to help take some of the load off last season’s leading scorer Hayley Frank and guard Ashton Judd. Brown, a point guard, averaged just 5.9 points per game last season, but only took the floor for 14 of them. Feit, however, led Evansville with 15.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks. Add in Ngalakulondi’s 7.7 points and 7.7 boards with UMass last season, and one could start to see Pingeton’s vision. It’s a matter of how likely the trio’s skills transfer to the bright lights of SEC play.

10. Alabama

Transfer additions: Jessica Timmons (North Carolina State), Meg Newman (Arizona State), Del’Janae “Burger” Williams (Indiana State).

In what is expected to be a rebuilding year for the Crimson Tide, head coach Kristy Curry, as well as returners Aaliyah Nye and Loyal McQueen, are probably hoping for an increase in production from Timmons and Newman. Timmons posted 3.1 points and 1.2 rebounds last season, while Newman averaged 3.9 and 5.0. Williams did, however, lead the Sycamores in scoring at 13.9. Alabama lost four players to the transfer portal and graduated four more roster spots, so the title of the Crimson Tide’s next star is up for grabs.

11. Vanderbilt

Transfer additions: Jordyn Oliver (Duke), Justine Pissott (Tennessee).

In securing a pair of former McDonald’s All-Americans to pair with Sacha Washington and a now-healthy Jordyn Cambridge, head coach Shea Ralph will hope to pick right back up where the team left off after graduating both Ciaja Harbison and Marnelle Garraud. Both Oliver and Pissott are awaiting their breakout moments — with Oliver averaging just 3.8 points in 17.4 minutes last season and Pissott contributing 2.2 points in 7.5 minutes — and the Commodores’ roster gives them an opportunity to showcase their talents.

12. Kentucky

Transfer additions: Brooklynn Miles (Tennessee).

The portal giveth, and it taketh. But for Kentucky in recent years, it mostly taketh. When three players — Kennedy Cambridge (Ohio State), Tionna Herron (Texas) and Jada Walker (Baylor) — hit the portal after last season, UK head coach Kyra Elzy needed to add more to her roster than just incoming freshmen Jordy Griggs and Janaé Walker. Depth was a major problem for the Wildcats last season, particularly at guard. Elzy picked up ex-Lady Vol — and 2021 Miss Kentucky Basketball honoree — Miles in hopes of providing a bit more for the backcourt. In two seasons at Tennessee, the Franklin County High School alumna averaged 1.8 points on 40 percent shooting and 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

13. Florida

Transfer additions: Eriny Kindred (Texas A&M), Kenza Salgues (Miami), Alexia Dizeko (South Georgia Technical College).

The Gators’ biggest strengths this season are the return of Zippy Broughton, who missed last season with an injury, and Aliyah Matharu, who sat out because of transfer rules. And, though Broughton and Matharu will probably start alongside returners Leilani Correa and Ra Shaya Kyle, this Florida team — which only returns six of last year’s 13 players — will need others to step up. Neither Kindred nor Salgues averaged more than 3.0 points or longer than 14.0 minutes per contest, but Dizeko was named the 2023 WBCA Two-Year College Player of the Year and led South Georgia Technical College in scoring.

14. Arkansas

Transfer additions: Carly Keats (Jones College).

The offseason generated a bit of change for head coach Mike Neighbors. Last season the Razorbacks finished with an overall record of 24-13 (7-9 SEC) and said goodbye to major players Erynn Barnum (now at Mississippi State) and Chrissy Carr. Thanks to returning Samara Spencer, Makayla Daniels and Saylor Poffenbarger, there’s not too much reason to sound the alarm. But Neighbors’ bringing in sophomore Keats, who led Jones College to an NJCAA Division I Tournament Elite Eight last season with an average of 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, probably won’t be enough transfer power to replace what was lost.

