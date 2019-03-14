Sebring WEC: Toyota remains ahead in night practice
Jose Maria Lopez put the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid ahead with an early best lap of 1m41.730s, going marginally quicker than Kazuki Nakajima had managed in first practice earlier in the day.
The Argentine's time would remain untroubled for the remainder of the 90-minute session.
Nakajima was again the quickest of the #8 Toyota drivers, but his best effort of 1m42.517s, which came around the halfway mark, was 0.787s adrift.
There was some late drama for the #8 crew when Fernando Alonso suffered a spin at Turn 1, albeit without consequences.
SMP Racing reversed the non-hybrid LMP1 pecking order from FP1 with the third and fourth-fastest times for its pair of AER-powered BR Engineering BR1s.
Stephane Sarrazin posted a marginally quicker time in the #17 car, 1.279s off the pace and exactly one hundredth up on SMP newcomer Brendon Hartley in the #11 machine.
Thomas Laurent headed the Rebellion Racing charge in fifth place, ahead of Bruno Senna in the second Rebellion R13-Gibson and Ben Hanley in the DragonSpeed BR1.
Jackie Chan DC Racing led the way in the LMP2 class courtesy of a 1m47.716s effort from Stephane Richelmi at the wheel of the #37 Oreca 07.
That was enough to beat Nicolas Lapierre in the #36 Signatech Alpine Oreca by just under half a second.
The DragonSpeed Oreca caused an early full-course yellow when it shed its left-rear wheel while Anthony Davidson was aboard, although the American squad was able to return to the track after a delay of almost an hour.
GTE Pro was led by Aston Martin as Alex Lynn logged a best of 1m57.792s in the #97 Vantage GTE.
Ford occupied the next two spots in class, as Harry Tincknell's time in the #67 fell just short 0.033s short of Lynn's but eclipsed teammate Stefan Mucke's by a tenth.
The best of the Ferrari 488 GTEs, the #51 car, was fifth, behind the #95 Aston Martin, while Porsche's top representative was the points-leading #92 car in sixth.
Corvette Racing's sole C7.R propped up the class leaderboard in 11th.
Ben Barker put in a late flyer of 1m59.327s to move the Gulf Racing Porsche squad to the top of the times in GTE Am, a little under a tenth up on Giancarlo Fisichella's Spirit of Race Ferrari.
Project 1 Racing, which didn't take part in FP1 as it built up the spare chassis that arrived at Sebring on Wednesday morning, completed 27 laps and ended up eighth of the nine runners in class.
Practice times:
1
7
Toyota TS050 Hybrid
LMP1
45
1'41.730
2
8
Toyota TS050 Hybrid
LMP1
48
1'42.262
0.532
3
17
BR Engineering BR1
LMP1
34
1'43.009
1.279
4
11
BR Engineering BR1
LMP1
31
1'43.019
1.289
5
3
Rebellion R13
LMP1
36
1'43.362
1.632
6
1
Rebellion R13
LMP1
40
1'44.064
2.334
7
10
BR Engineering BR1
LMP1
34
1'46.050
4.320
8
38
Oreca 07
LMP2
37
1'47.716
5.986
9
36
Alpine A470
LMP2
40
1'48.213
6.483
10
28
Oreca 07
LMP2
40
1'48.316
6.586
11
37
Oreca 07
LMP2
40
1'49.119
7.389
12
50
Ligier JSP 217
LMP2
38
1'50.463
8.733
13
31
Oreca 07
LMP2
18
1'50.497
8.767
14
29
Dallara P217
LMP2
8
1'53.842
12.112
15
97
Aston Martin Vantage AMR
LMGTE PRO
38
1'57.792
16.062
16
67
Ford GT
LMGTE PRO
35
1'57.825
16.095
17
66
Ford GT
LMGTE PRO
35
1'57.961
16.231
18
51
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
LMGTE PRO
33
1'58.063
16.333
19
95
Aston Martin Vantage AMR
LMGTE PRO
35
1'58.098
16.368
20
92
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE PRO
38
1'58.388
16.658
21
91
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE PRO
40
1'58.447
16.717
22
71
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
LMGTE PRO
39
1'58.622
16.892
23
82
BMW M8 GTE
LMGTE PRO
37
1'58.706
16.976
24
81
BMW M8 GTE
LMGTE PRO
40
1'58.731
17.001
25
63
Chevrolet Corvette C7R
LMGTE PRO
29
1'58.795
17.065
26
86
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
38
1'59.327
17.597
27
54
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
37
1'59.407
17.677
28
88
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
36
1'59.457
17.727
29
61
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
34
1'59.549
17.819
30
98
Aston Martin Vantage
LMGTE AM
35
1'59.778
18.048
31
70
Ferrari 488 GTE
LMGTE AM
37
1'59.853
18.123
32
77
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
18
2'00.136
18.406
33
56
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
32
2'00.156
18.426
34
90
Aston Martin Vantage
LMGTE AM
40
2'00.789
19.059