Sebring WEC: Toyota remains ahead in night practice

Jamie Klein
motorsport.com

Jose Maria Lopez put the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid ahead with an early best lap of 1m41.730s, going marginally quicker than Kazuki Nakajima had managed in first practice earlier in the day.

The Argentine's time would remain untroubled for the remainder of the 90-minute session.

Nakajima was again the quickest of the #8 Toyota drivers, but his best effort of 1m42.517s, which came around the halfway mark, was 0.787s adrift.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

There was some late drama for the #8 crew when Fernando Alonso suffered a spin at Turn 1, albeit without consequences.

SMP Racing reversed the non-hybrid LMP1 pecking order from FP1 with the third and fourth-fastest times for its pair of AER-powered BR Engineering BR1s.

Stephane Sarrazin posted a marginally quicker time in the #17 car, 1.279s off the pace and exactly one hundredth up on SMP newcomer Brendon Hartley in the #11 machine.

Thomas Laurent headed the Rebellion Racing charge in fifth place, ahead of Bruno Senna in the second Rebellion R13-Gibson and Ben Hanley in the DragonSpeed BR1.

Jackie Chan DC Racing led the way in the LMP2 class courtesy of a 1m47.716s effort from Stephane Richelmi at the wheel of the #37 Oreca 07.

That was enough to beat Nicolas Lapierre in the #36 Signatech Alpine Oreca by just under half a second.

The DragonSpeed Oreca caused an early full-course yellow when it shed its left-rear wheel while Anthony Davidson was aboard, although the American squad was able to return to the track after a delay of almost an hour.

GTE Pro was led by Aston Martin as Alex Lynn logged a best of 1m57.792s in the #97 Vantage GTE.

Ford occupied the next two spots in class, as Harry Tincknell's time in the #67 fell just short 0.033s short of Lynn's but eclipsed teammate Stefan Mucke's by a tenth.

The best of the Ferrari 488 GTEs, the #51 car, was fifth, behind the #95 Aston Martin, while Porsche's top representative was the points-leading #92 car in sixth.

Corvette Racing's sole C7.R propped up the class leaderboard in 11th.

Ben Barker put in a late flyer of 1m59.327s to move the Gulf Racing Porsche squad to the top of the times in GTE Am, a little under a tenth up on Giancarlo Fisichella's Spirit of Race Ferrari.

Project 1 Racing, which didn't take part in FP1 as it built up the spare chassis that arrived at Sebring on Wednesday morning, completed 27 laps and ended up eighth of the nine runners in class.

Practice times:

1

7

Japan
Japan

 Jose Maria Lopez 

Toyota TS050 Hybrid

LMP1

45

1'41.730

 

2

8

Spain
Spain

 Sébastien Buemi 

Toyota TS050 Hybrid

LMP1

48

1'42.262

0.532

3

17

Russian Federation
Russian Federation

 Egor Orudzhev 

BR Engineering BR1

LMP1

34

1'43.009

1.279

4

11

Russian Federation
Russian Federation

 Mikhail Aleshin 

BR Engineering BR1

LMP1

31

1'43.019

1.289

5

3

France
France

 Gustavo Menezes 

Rebellion R13

LMP1

36

1'43.362

1.632

6

1

Brazil
Brazil

 Mathias Beche 

Rebellion R13

LMP1

40

1'44.064

2.334

7

10

Sweden
Sweden

 Ben Hanley 

BR Engineering BR1

LMP1

34

1'46.050

4.320

8

38

China
China

 Gabriel Aubry 

Oreca 07

LMP2

37

1'47.716

5.986

9

36

France
France

 Andre Negrao 

Alpine A470

LMP2

40

1'48.213

6.483

10

28

France
France

 Matthieu Vaxiviere 

Oreca 07

LMP2

40

1'48.316

6.586

11

37

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Jordan King 

Oreca 07

LMP2

40

1'49.119

7.389

12

50

United States
United States

 Erwin Creed 

Ligier JSP 217

LMP2

38

1'50.463

8.733

13

31

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Roberto Gonzalez 

Oreca 07

LMP2

18

1'50.497

8.767

14

29

Netherlands
Netherlands

 Frits van Eerd 

Dallara P217

LMP2

8

1'53.842

12.112

15

97

Belgium
Belgium

 Alex Lynn 

Aston Martin Vantage AMR

LMGTE PRO

38

1'57.792

16.062

16

67

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Andy Priaulx 

Ford GT

LMGTE PRO

35

1'57.825

16.095

17

66

Germany
Germany

 Billy Johnson 

Ford GT

LMGTE PRO

35

1'57.961

16.231

18

51

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Daniel Serra 

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO

LMGTE PRO

33

1'58.063

16.333

19

95

Denmark
Denmark

 Darren Turner 

Aston Martin Vantage AMR

LMGTE PRO

35

1'58.098

16.368

20

92

Denmark
Denmark

 Kevin Estre 

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE PRO

38

1'58.388

16.658

21

91

Italy
Italy

 Richard Lietz 

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE PRO

40

1'58.447

16.717

22

71

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Miguel Molina 

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO

LMGTE PRO

39

1'58.622

16.892

23

82

Portugal
Portugal

 Augusto Farfus 

BMW M8 GTE

LMGTE PRO

37

1'58.706

16.976

24

81

Netherlands
Netherlands

 Alexander Sims 

BMW M8 GTE

LMGTE PRO

40

1'58.731

17.001

25

63

Denmark
Denmark

 Mike Rockenfeller 

Chevrolet Corvette C7R

LMGTE PRO

29

1'58.795

17.065

26

86

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Thomas Preining 

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

38

1'59.327

17.597

27

54

Italy
Italy

 Thomas Flohr 

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

37

1'59.407

17.677

28

88

Italy
Italy

 Giorgio Roda 

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

36

1'59.457

17.727

29

61

Ireland
Ireland

 Luis Perez Companc

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

34

1'59.549

17.819

30

98

Portugal
Portugal

 Mathias Lauda 

Aston Martin Vantage

LMGTE AM

35

1'59.778

18.048

31

70

Monaco
Monaco

 Motoaki Ishikawa 

Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE AM

37

1'59.853

18.123

32

77

Germany
Germany

 Julien Andlauer 

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

18

2'00.136

18.406

33

56

Germany
Germany

 Egidio Perfetti 

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

32

2'00.156

18.426

34

90

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Charles Eastwood 

Aston Martin Vantage

LMGTE AM

40

2'00.789

19.059

What to Read Next