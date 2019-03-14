Sebring 12 Hours: Pla puts Mazda on top in FP2
Pla lapped the 3.74-mile course in 1min46.834sec at the wheel of the #55 RT24-P to beat the best time of this morning’s pacesetter, the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, which was this time piloted by Pipo Derani.
The Frenchman stopping out on track caused the second of two red flags during the session.
Jordan Taylor’s Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R was a mere 0.002sec slower than Derani in third, but 0.338sec clear of Helio Castroneves in the faster of Acura Team Penske’s ARX-05s.
Oliver Jarvis ensured both Mazdas were in the top five as he eclipsed Joao Barbosa in AXR’s second Caddy and Juan Pablo Montoya in the second Acura.
PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ Matt McMurry survived a spin that didn’t halt the session to go quickest of the two LMP2 Orecas.
Nick Tandy ensured Porsche top spot in GT Le Mans again with a best of 1min56.991sec, around 0.2sec quicker than the Ford GT of Sebastien Bourdais and 0.4sec ahead of the second Ford of Ryan Briscoe.
The BMW M8 of Philipp Eng was half a second off the ace but that was enough to grab fourth ahead of Jan Magnussen in the #3 Corvette C7.R and the second 911 RSR of Earl Bamber.
That BMW promise extended into GT Daytona with the Turner Motorsports M6 of Bill Auberlen setting the pace, a full 0.33sec ahead of Mirko Bortolotti in the Grasser Racing Lamborghini Huracan.
Scott Hargrove wound the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R up to third ahead of the faster of the two Lexus RC Fs, that of new AIM Vasser-Sullivan driver, Philipp Frommenwiler.
Justin Marks set the best Acura NSX time to clock fifth ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen’s Riley Mercedes AMG GT, and Toni Vilander’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488. Thus six different manufacturers featured in the top six times.
The first red flag, which arrived just five minutes after the session started, was a result of Don Yount shunting the Precision Performance Motorsports Lamborghini Huracan, which he’s sharing this weekend with Brandon Gdovic and late signing Lawson Aschenbach.
Third practice, a 90min session, begins at 7.45pm Eastern (local) time.
Practice times:
1
55
DPi
Mazda DPi
1'46.834
2
31
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'47.649
0.815
3
10
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'47.651
0.817
4
7
DPi
Acura DPi
1'47.989
1.155
5
77
DPi
Mazda DPi
1'48.285
1.451
6
5
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'48.652
1.818
7
6
DPi
Acura DPi
1'48.688
1.854
8
54
DPi
Nissan DPi
1'48.963
2.129
9
85
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'48.985
2.151
10
50
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'49.466
2.632
11
84
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'50.018
3.184
12
52
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
1'52.149
5.315
13
38
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
1'55.708
8.874
14
911
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
1'56.991
10.157
15
66
GTLM
Ford GT
1'57.201
10.367
16
67
GTLM
Ford GT
1'57.406
10.572
17
24
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
1'57.507
10.673
18
3
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
1'57.647
10.813
19
912
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
1'57.656
10.822
20
25
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
1'58.127
11.293
21
4
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
1'58.446
11.612
22
96
GTD
BMW M6 GT3
2'00.583
13.749
23
11
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
2'00.913
14.079
24
9
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
2'01.292
14.458
25
14
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
2'01.574
14.740
26
86
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
2'01.581
14.747
27
33
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
2'01.583
14.749
28
63
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
2'01.740
14.906
29
57
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
2'01.785
14.951
30
12
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
2'01.851
15.017
31
73
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
2'01.987
15.153
32
8
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
2'02.122
15.288
33
44
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
2'02.312
15.478
34
48
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
2'02.326
15.492
35
29
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
2'02.490
15.656
36
71
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
2'02.927
16.093
37
19
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
2'03.339
16.505
38
47
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
2'06.894
20.060