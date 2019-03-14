Sebring 12 Hours: Pla puts Mazda on top in FP2

David Malsher
motorsport.com

Pla lapped the 3.74-mile course in 1min46.834sec at the wheel of the #55 RT24-P to beat the best time of this morning’s pacesetter, the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, which was this time piloted by Pipo Derani.

The Frenchman stopping out on track caused the second of two red flags during the session.

Jordan Taylor’s Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R was a mere 0.002sec slower than Derani in third, but 0.338sec clear of Helio Castroneves in the faster of Acura Team Penske’s ARX-05s.

Oliver Jarvis ensured both Mazdas were in the top five as he eclipsed Joao Barbosa in AXR’s second Caddy and Juan Pablo Montoya in the second Acura.

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ Matt McMurry survived a spin that didn’t halt the session to go quickest of the two LMP2 Orecas.

Nick Tandy ensured Porsche top spot in GT Le Mans again with a best of 1min56.991sec, around 0.2sec quicker than the Ford GT of Sebastien Bourdais and 0.4sec ahead of the second Ford of Ryan Briscoe.

The BMW M8 of Philipp Eng was half a second off the ace but that was enough to grab fourth ahead of Jan Magnussen in the #3 Corvette C7.R and the second 911 RSR of Earl Bamber.

That BMW promise extended into GT Daytona with the Turner Motorsports M6 of Bill Auberlen setting the pace, a full 0.33sec ahead of Mirko Bortolotti in the Grasser Racing Lamborghini Huracan.

Scott Hargrove wound the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R up to third ahead of the faster of the two Lexus RC Fs, that of new AIM Vasser-Sullivan driver, Philipp Frommenwiler.

Justin Marks set the best Acura NSX time to clock fifth ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen’s Riley Mercedes AMG GT, and Toni Vilander’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488. Thus six different manufacturers featured in the top six times.

The first red flag, which arrived just five minutes after the session started, was a result of Don Yount shunting the Precision Performance Motorsports Lamborghini Huracan, which he’s sharing this weekend with Brandon Gdovic and late signing Lawson Aschenbach.

Third practice, a 90min session, begins at 7.45pm Eastern (local) time.

Practice times:

1

55

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Jonathan Bomarito 

DPi

Mazda DPi

1'46.834

 

2

31

Brazil
Brazil

 Felipe Nasr 

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'47.649

0.815

3

10

United States
United States

 Matthieu Vaxiviere 

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'47.651

0.817

4

7

United States
United States

 Ricky Taylor 

DPi

Acura DPi

1'47.989

1.155

5

77

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Tristan Nunez 

DPi

Mazda DPi

1'48.285

1.451

6

5

New Zealand
New Zealand

 Joao Barbosa 

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'48.652

1.818

7

6

Colombia
Colombia

 Dane Cameron 

DPi

Acura DPi

1'48.688

1.854

8

54

France
France

 Colin Braun 

DPi

Nissan DPi

1'48.963

2.129

9

85

Colombia
Colombia

 Tristan Vautier 

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'48.985

2.151

10

50

Austria
Austria

 Agustin Canapino 

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'49.466

2.632

11

84

Switzerland
Switzerland

 Stephen Simpson 

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'50.018

3.184

12

52

United States
United States

 Gabriel Aubry 

LMP2

ORECA LMP2

1'52.149

5.315

13

38

United States
United States

 Andrew Evans 

LMP2

ORECA LMP2

1'55.708

8.874

14

911

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Frédéric Makowiecki 

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

1'56.991

10.157

15

66

France
France

 Dirk Muller 

GTLM

Ford GT

1'57.201

10.367

16

67

Australia
Australia

 Richard Westbrook 

GTLM

Ford GT

1'57.406

10.572

17

24

United States
United States

 Philipp Eng 

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

1'57.507

10.673

18

3

Denmark
Denmark

 Mike Rockenfeller 

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

1'57.647

10.813

19

912

New Zealand
New Zealand

 Mathieu Jaminet 

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

1'57.656

10.822

20

25

United States
United States

 Colton Herta 

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

1'58.127

11.293

21

4

Switzerland
Switzerland

 Tommy Milner 

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

1'58.446

11.612

22

96

United States
United States

 Dillon Machavern 

GTD

BMW M6 GT3

2'00.583

13.749

23

11

Switzerland
Switzerland

 Rik Breukers 

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

2'00.913

14.079

24

9

Canada
Canada

 Zacharie Robichon 

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

2'01.292

14.458

25

14

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Richard Heistand 

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

2'01.574

14.740

26

86

United States
United States

 Trent Hindman 

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

2'01.581

14.747

27

33

Netherlands
Netherlands

 Felipe Fraga 

GTD

Mercedes-AMG GT3

2'01.583

14.749

28

63

Finland
Finland

 Jeff Westphal 

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

2'01.740

14.906

29

57

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Ana Beatriz 

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

2'01.785

14.951

30

12

United States
United States

 Aaron Telitz 

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

2'01.851

15.017

31

73

United States
United States

 Nicholas Boulle 

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

2'01.987

15.153

32

8

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Ezequiel Perez Companc 

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

2'02.122

15.288

33

44

United States
United States

 John Potter 

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

2'02.312

15.478

34

48

United States
United States

 Ryan Hardwick 

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

2'02.326

15.492

35

29

Canada
Canada

 Richard Feller 

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

2'02.490

15.656

36

71

Germany
Germany

 JC Perez 

GTD

Mercedes-AMG GT3

2'02.927

16.093

37

19

United States
United States

 Alex Riberas 

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

2'03.339

16.505

38

47

United States
United States

 Don Yount 

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

2'06.894

20.060

