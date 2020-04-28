Sebastian Telfair's mother, brother die after contracting COVID-19

Sebastian Telfair's mother and brother have both died after contracting the coronavirus. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The mother and brother of former NBA player Sebastian Telfair have died after battling COVID-19, according to Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post.

Telfair posted a memorial to his mother, Erica Telfair, in an Instagram story on Monday. Staszewski reported that Erica, 64, died on Monday after contracting COVID-19, but her cause of death is not officially known.

In the Instagram story, Telfair wrote “Let me see them X-rays. I ain’t no expert. We just hurt!” and followed that with a picture of his mother and her date of birth and death. Telfair’s younger brother, Ethan, tweeted about his mother’s death.

Rest In Peace Mommy. Until we meet again my angel 💔😢💔 pic.twitter.com/2ME2mMIzcc — Ethan Telfair (@KingTelfair31) April 27, 2020

The death of Telfair’s mother comes just a month after the death of his older brother Dan Turner, also after contracting the coronavirus. Turner died on March 28.

Today i lost my big brother and it’s ripping my heart and spirit apart. I love you so much and i don’t know how I’m going to get over this. Rest In Peace Dan 💔 my heart is exploding . God your will — Ethan Telfair (@KingTelfair31) March 28, 2020

In an interview with The Undefeated on March 30, Telfair’s cousin, former NBA guard Stephon Marbury, said that Erica had been “fighting for her life” due to the virus. He also confirmed that Turner died from COVID-19.

Telfair was selected 13th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2004 draft, choosing to skip college in favor of going pro. He spent 10 seasons in the NBA, playing mostly for the Blazers, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns. He also played in the Chinese Basketball Association in 2013 and 2015 before his career ended.

Telfair was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail in April after being found guilty on a 2017 handgun charge. According to TMZ, he’s currently out on $500,000 bail and on house arrest.

