Sebastian Stan unsure when 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' will resume filming after coronavirus

Sebastian Stan as Bucky in 'Avengers: Infinity War'. (Credit: Marvel)

Sebastian Stan has confessed he doesn’t know when Disney+ Marvel show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be able to resume filming in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series — scheduled to be the first MCU offering on the streaming service — was filming in the Czech capital of Prague earlier this month when the virus took hold in Europe.

Cast and crew were flown back to the production’s base in the USA and shooting is now on hold indefinitely.

In a video interview with Muscle and Fitness, Stan confirmed that resuming filming is “not really at the forefront of my mind” at the current time.

A scene from Disney+ show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier from the new Super Bowl Big Game Spot. (Disney)

He added: “We were lucky to get far enough. We haven't finished.

“The plan is to go back whenever we can, whenever that might be, to finish.

“Whenever we can turn this thing around and people can get back together, we can pick back up, but I just don't know at this point.”

Stan has been taking serious precautions surrounding coronavirus for several weeks, with his extreme safety measures on a transatlantic flight earlier this month provoking discussion online.

One commenter referred to the 37-year-old actor as “the CEO of staying safe”.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie alongside Stan, was originally due for release on Disney+ in August 2020.,

It was set to kick off a slate of other Marvel shows including WandaVision, Loki and animated anthology series What If...?

The fate of all of these shows has not yet been announced, though it is unlikely they will all meet their release dates.

The coronavirus pandemic has also affected the MCU on the big screen, with Black Widow already delayed from its May release date.

It is unclear how this change will affect subsequent releases including The Eternals, which is currently set to debut in November.