Sebastian Stan Busts Out Some Serious Dance Moves in His Audition Tape for New Hulu Movie Fresh

Sebastian Stan sure has some fresh moves!

The Marvel actor, 39, shared his impressive hidden talent as he busted out some serious dance moves in a clip he posted on his Instagram page Friday in honor of the release of his new movie, Fresh, on Hulu.

The video showcases Stan energetically moving his hips and the rest of his body to a disco-pop tune. He explained in the caption that it was the first audition tape he sent to director Mimi Cave.

"October 2020. My FRESH audition. Sent this to @mimicave after our meeting," he wrote. "Thank you @mimicave #MaryParent and #kevinmessick #adammckay for trusting me and taking the chance. ❤️🙏🏻❤️ FRESH now playing on @hulu 🔪"

Fresh tells the story of the horrors of modern dating as seen through the eyes of a young woman played by English actress Daisy Edgar-Jones opposite Stan.

Stan's post has already drawn nearly 2 million views. Fellow actor Chris Mann showed his support of the hilarious clip, commenting, "Get it bruhhhh," while Adrift star Sam Claflin said, "I am here for this. All day. Every day. 😂"

Edgar-Jones and Stan spoke to PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein about the film's take on the modern dating landscape.

"I feel like there's sort of an exhaustion with the way dating works now with this, this kind of use of so of dating apps and that we scroll for each other and we're almost shopping for a partner," Edgar-Jones explained. "And just how difficult it is to meet someone and the balance of how much you make yourself kind of open to meeting someone new, but you are also being very aware of the potential danger that could bring or the risk involved there. I feel like it is an accurate portrayal of the perils of dating."

However, Stan also admitted his character was far from the "regular guy" you could potentially meet on a dating app.

"As an actor, sometimes you have to keep challenging yourself. For some reason I just don't like being comfortable and I think it's very easy to fall into certain comforts playing similar kind of roles, or just if it becomes certain ways predictable," Stan said about his twisted role.

"I just read this and I was so taken with the beginning of the movie," he continued. "I mean, the way [Edgar-Jones] set it up was just beautiful and perfect in the sense that it really does start out like a genuine connection between two people. And then having kind of an idea where it's going, I was really on the edge of my seat trying to see how the movie was gonna handle that."

Fresh debuted at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival last month and is now available for streaming on Hulu.