Disney Proposes Reopening Orlando Parks In July
Walt Disney World Resort executives on Wednesday unveiled a phased plan to reopen its Magic Kingdom and Disney Animal Kingdom on Saturday, July 11 and Epcott and Disney Hollywood Studios on Wednesday, July 15.
The timeline was unveiled at virtual presentation to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.
Earlier in the same conference, Marc Swanson, interim CEO of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, said its parks propose to open privately July 10 and to the public on July 15.
Universal Orlando submitted its plans to the same task force last week to start a phased reopening on June 5. The Comcast-owned resort — if it’s any template — said its goal is to reopen to employees for testing on June 1-2. On June 2-3, the park would open to invited guests and some passholders, with a wide opening to the general public on the 5th. Safety precautions will require employees and visitors to wear masks — which the park will provide if necessary — and have their temperatures checked
All the nation’s parks were shuttered in mid-March amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Walt Disney World has also opened its retail and dining area, Disney Springs, to the public last week.
Shanghai Disneyland reopened May 11. It was the first Disney Park to shut down, on Jan. 25, following China’s nationwide orders to close public spaces and isolate people at home. Measures included temperature screenings and expanded social-distancing limiting the capacity of ride cars to single riders or riders within the same group or family. A reservation system also helped to stagger guests’ arrivals at the park, which limited its normal capacity 30% or about 80,000 guests. The idea is to gradually increase that as conditions allow.
Disney Parks and Experiences has six resorts worldwide including 12 theme parks, 53 hotels, and a cruise line, which together employ more than 170,000 people and have been flattened by the pandemic. U.S. park employees have been furloughed.
The division is the company’s biggest, generating nearly $27 billion for fiscal 2019 ended in June. Earlier this month, Disney estimated that it lost $1 billlion in operating income for the March quarter alone, about half from the closure of U.S. parks which had only been shuttered for two weeks during the period.
