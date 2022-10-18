SeaWorld makes waves with 3 groundbreaking new roller coasters

The world's first "surf coaster" is heading to SeaWorld Orlando.

SeaWorld is making waves with three groundbreaking new roller coasters: the world's "first surf coaster," the world's "first launched flume coaster," and the "longest and steepest straddle coaster" on the West Coast.

Each of SeaWorld's three namesake parks will debut a new type of coaster next spring.

"We strive to continually bring new thrills to our parks while also providing unique and engaging experiences with marine life that guests may not otherwise ever have a chance to have," SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment CEO Marc Swanson said in a statement.

SeaWorld annual pass members will be the first to experience these new rides. Here's what everyone can expect spring 2023.

Sensory overload?: Not at this theme park. What Sesame Place San Diego aims to do differently.

Thrill seeking on the high seas: Carnival readies its second 'breathtaking' cruise ship roller coaster

SeaWorld Orlando's Pipeline: The Surf Coaster

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster is designed to mirror the experience of riding the waves.

The world's "first surf coaster" is designed to echo the same type of movements surfers experience rising, falling, twisting and turning on actual waves.

Guests on SeaWorld Orlando's Pipeline: The Surf Coaster will stand on what looks like a giant surf board as they soar at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour through "five airtime movements" and a "wave curl" inversion.

The minimum height requirement for this standing coaster is expected to be 54 inches.

SeaWorld San Antonio's Catapult Falls

Catapult Falls will break several records when it opens at SeaWorld San Antonio next spring.

When Catapult Falls debuts at SeaWorld San Antonio, it won't just be the world's first "launched flume coaster," launching guests at speeds of 30 feet per second. It will also be the only "vertical lift flume coaster" in North America, lifting riders more than 55 feet on a special elevator system before plunging them down the tallest flume drop in Texas at over 37 miles per hour.

Its 53-degree angle makes it the "world’s steepest drop in a flume ride

SeaWorld San Diego's Arctic Rescue

Arctic Rescue's snowmobile-like vehicles will let riders lean into curves on its 2,800 feet of track at SeaWorld San Diego.

Inspired by SeaWorld Rescue Team's efforts to save animals around the world, Arctic Rescue will send guests on a high-speed quest to help animals threatened by changes in the Arctic.

Story continues

The journey begins in SeaWorld San Diego's existing Wild Arctic exhibit, where guests can see some of the real animals impacted by Arctic sea loss, like beluga whales. It then extends outside, stretching across 2,800 feet of track, including three progressively faster launches, topping out at 40 miles per hour.

It will be the "longest and fastest straddle coaster" on the West Coast.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SeaWorld's 3 new roller coaster will break records, mark firsts