Seaweed a concern for new accessibility mat on P.E.I. beach

An accessibility mat was installed last week at the Kinlock Beach in Stratford, P.E.I. (Victoria Walton/CBC - image credit)

P.E.I. beach-goers say they're loving a new accessibility mat at Stratford's Kinlock Beach, but there's also concerns about the abundance of seaweed that gathers on its surface.

The 100-foot-long mat compacts sand to make a flat surface so that the elderly, families with young children, people in wheelchairs and anyone with mobility issues can make it down smoothly and safely to the water.

But the mat seems to be a magnet for seaweed, which blocks the path.

Paul Hickey was at the beach yesterday. He said as an older person, the mat works great to prevent falls — but only if it's clear.

"It was lovely, except it was covered with some seaweed. But I was amazed by it.... It's nice to have," Hickey said.

"If it's slippery, like when you fall at my age, it's not a good thing."

Joseph Hebert, 84, said he tried to shovel some of the seaweed off during a recent visit, but it quickly became too demanding for him.

Joseph Hebert said he tried to clear off some of the seaweed that was on the mat, but there was too much for him to completely clear the path. (Victoria Walton/CBC)

"I said to myself, 'I might as well take a shovel and take that off,' but I see that there's a whole bunch and that's too much for me," he said.

"It's great, but they should have somebody cleaning it up."

Another visitor, Joel Hillgartner, said the intention is good.

"It's covered in seaweed, but I think it's a great idea," he said.

"Even for just the elderly or people that have physical challenges and really helps them out to enjoy the space like everyone else."

Improving accessibility was 'important'

Jill Chandler, Councilor in Town of Stratford, said there's been discussion started for getting maintenance for the mat.

Coun. Jill Chandler said there's been discussions on getting maintenance for the mat. (Victoria Walton/CBC)

The mat was installed last week and extends from the parking lot into the water.

Jill Chandler, a town councillor, said Stratford is considering the possibility of hiring maintenance to help keep it clear.

"Improving accessibility in all of our outdoor spaces, be it our beaches, our parks, trails and green spaces, is important to the Town of Stratford," she said.

Chandler said the province pitched in to help fund the mat. The installation was in the works for a while as part of an effort to enhance the Stratford's outdoor spaces, she said.

"During COVID, we recognized the important role our outdoor spaces played — access to our beaches and our outdoor spaces — and the impact they have on our overall physical and mental well-being," said Chandler.

"We hope people will see this, and that they will come experience the beauty that is Kinlock Beach."

The plan is for the mat to be on the beach for the remainder of the summer. Chandler said she hopes it will become a permanent staple at Kinlock Beach.

"With its uptake already and the feedback that we're having from residents, I would hope to see it installed year over year," she said.