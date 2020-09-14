Seattle's Pier 58 partially collapses into water; 2 construction workers injured

Fire crews on scene of a partial collapse of Pier 58 at the downtown waterfront. Two construction workers transported to hospital in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/YD3yElHPzH — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) September 13, 2020

Two construction workers were injured after plunging into the water in the partial collapse of a Seattle pier on Sunday.

The workers were part of a crew involved in the removal of Pier 58, the structure supporting several attractions including the Seattle Aquarium, according to the Seattle Fire Department, when it partially fell into the water. The workers are in stable condition and have been transported to the hospital.

Five people were on the pier at the time of the collapse, and 12 at the construction site, The Seattle Times reported. No other injuries were reported.

Work had resumed this weekend at the site after officials decided to accelerate removal of the pier because of its movement away from land and continued deterioration. Officials had closed the downtown Waterfront Park after finding that the movement had left a gap between the pier and land.

Before the accelerated removal, the 50-year-old pier had been slated for remodel in 2022 as part of a redesign of the waterfront.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seattle Pier 58 collapses into water during construction accident