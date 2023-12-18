Seattle's Julio Rodriquez tops pre-arbitration bonus pool at nearly $1.87 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle center fielder Julio Rodriquez will receive the largest amount in the $50 million pool for pre-arbitration players, earning $1,865,349.

Arizona outfielder Corbin Carroll is second at $1,812,337, followed by Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman at $1,798,439, Atlanta right-hander Spencer Strider at $1,692,833 and Chicago Cubs left-hander Justin Steele at $1,673,331, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

Showing the strength of its young core, Baltimore had seven players earn $7.3 million.

Ten players earned more than $1 million.

Ronald Blum, The Associated Press