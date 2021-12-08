Seattle and Winnipeg square off in conference battle

Winnipeg Jets (12-9-4, sixth in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (9-14-2, seventh in the Pacific)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -104, Jets -115; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Winnipeg meet in Western Conference play.

The Kraken are 3-9-0 in conference play. Seattle averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The Jets are 3-2-2 against opponents from the Central. Winnipeg ranks 20th in the league with 32.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schwartz has 18 total points for the Kraken, five goals and 13 assists. Yanni Gourde has six assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 27 points, scoring 15 goals and collecting 12 assists. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Jets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Calle Jarnkrok: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Giordano: out (covid-19 protocol).

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press