Seattle visits San Francisco, aims to build on Gonzales' solid performance

Seattle Mariners (19-22, third in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (21-21, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Seattle: Ljay Newsome (0-0, 2.57 ERA) San Francisco: Logan Webb (2-3, 4.71 ERA)

LINE: Giants 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Marco Gonzales. Gonzales threw seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts against Texas.

The Giants are 12-9 on their home turf. San Francisco's team on-base percentage of .333 is sixth in the majors. Brandon Belt leads the club with an OBP of .430.

The Mariners are 8-14 on the road. Seattle is hitting a collective .231 this season, led by Kyle Lewis with an average of .310.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 23 extra base hits and is batting .301.

Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 17 extra base hits and is batting .283.

INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Evan Longoria: (right glute), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press