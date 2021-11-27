Seattle visits Florida on 7-game road slide

Seattle Kraken (6-13-1, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Florida Panthers (14-3-3, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -195, Kraken +163; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hits the road against Florida looking to break its seven-game road losing streak.

The Panthers are 11-0-0 at home. Florida has scored 76 goals and is first in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.8 goals per game. Aleksander Barkov leads the team with nine.

The Kraken are 1-7-1 in road games. Seattle averages 11.0 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 13 assists and has 20 points this season. Anthony Duclair has six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Jaden Schwartz leads the Kraken with 16 points, scoring four goals and collecting 12 assists. Jordan Eberle has seven goals over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .870 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: out (lower body).

Kraken: Calle Jarnkrok: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press