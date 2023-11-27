Seattle visits Chicago in Western Conference action

Seattle Kraken (8-9-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-13, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Seattle Kraken in Western Conference play.

Chicago is 2-6-0 at home and 6-13 overall. The Blackhawks have gone 4-2-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Seattle has an 8-9-5 record overall and a 4-3-4 record on the road. The Kraken are 2-4-2 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Dickinson has six goals and five assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Vince Dunn has three goals and 16 assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has scored three goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-7-0, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Kraken: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: out (lower body), Luke Philp: out (achilles), Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Samuel Savoie: out (leg), Andreas Athanasiou: out (groin), Jarred Tinordi: out (oblique).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: day to day (lower body), Philipp Grubauer: day to day (undisclosed), Oliver Bjorkstrand: day to day (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky: out (upper body).

