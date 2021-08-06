Seattle to visit New York Friday

Seattle Mariners (58-52, third in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (59-49, third in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-5, 5.03 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Yankees: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -150, Mariners +125; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Seattle will face off on Friday.

The Yankees are 30-24 in home games in 2020. The New York pitching staff averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Gerrit Cole leads them with a mark of 12.2.

The Mariners are 25-29 in road games. Seattle's lineup has 138 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads the club with 25 homers.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-3. Chad Green earned his fifth victory and Joey Gallo went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for New York. Paul Sewald registered his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Yankees with 58 RBIs and is batting .220.

Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 68 RBIs and is batting .218.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .245 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Chris Gittens: (ankle), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (knee), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Tim Locastro: (knee), Gerrit Cole: (health protocols), Domingo German: (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (health protocols), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: (covid-19).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press