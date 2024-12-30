Seattle U hosts Nicholls State following Moncrieffe's 23-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (7-5, 2-0 Southland) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-8)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts Nicholls State after Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored 23 points in Seattle U's 79-70 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Redhawks have gone 3-2 in home games. Seattle U is fifth in the WAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Moncrieffe averaging 7.8.

The Colonels are 2-3 in road games. Nicholls State is sixth in the Southland scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 42.0%.

Seattle U is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% Nicholls State allows to opponents. Nicholls State averages 74.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the 71.5 Seattle U allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Christofilis averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

Byron Ireland is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

