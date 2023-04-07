Seattle Sounders v St. Louis City: Preview and prediction

Brian Schmetzer is looking for Seattle Sounders to use Lumen Field's home advantage to beat the visiting St. Louis City on Saturday and leapfrog them to the Western Conference summit.

Expansion franchise St. Louis have enjoyed a brilliant start to MLS life, rattling off five victories from their first six matches to sit top of the West.

They were beaten at home by Minnesota United last time out, though, and Schmetzer wants his Seattle team, who sit just two points behind St. Louis and will go top with a win, to embrace familiar surroundings against the early frontrunners.

"It's another home game," Schmetzer told reporters. "We want to make sure that Lumen Field is a hard place to play.

"I have confidence that if our team plays up to our potential, chances are we'll come up with a good result."

St. Louis' first MLS defeat came against an unbeaten Minnesota team, who scored with their only shot on target as the hosts lost despite managing more attempts and shots on target than their opponents while also holding 55 per cent of the possession.

Head coach Bradley Carnell is keeping a positive outlook as they try and get back on track against Seattle, saying: "It's a new window for us.

"It's a new window of opportunity to go and start something fresh, start something new."

Goalkeeper Roman Burki feels the first defeat has shown St. Louis' character, explaining: "Five games in a row, everything's good and sunshine every day.

"But I learned that we have actual winners and fighters in the team, guys who can speak up, get loud. I would say this group are a team."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Seattle Sounders – Leo Chu

After keeping his place in the starting XI following his four-assist performance against Sporting Kansas City, Chu followed it up by scoring his first goal and setting another goal up in the 2-1 victory at the LA Galaxy last time out. Can he make it three straight games with a goal involvement against St. Louis on Saturday?

St. Louis City – Eduard Lowen

Lowen (four assists) and team-mate Joao Klauss (two goals, three assists) have both contributed to at least one goal in each of their first three road matches in MLS, with only six players managing it in their first four games. Can Lowen join that exclusive club here?

Story continues

MATCH PREDICTION – SEATTLE WIN

Seattle have taken 13 points from their first six matches of the season, the eighth time in 13 MLS campaigns they have managed at least 10 points from their opening six games, and they are yet to concede a goal at Lumen Field so far this term.

St. Louis, meanwhile, have the opportunity to become just the second team since 2000 to win their first four road matches of a season after the New York Red Bulls managed five in the last campaign.

But the Sounders have lost just one of their 10 home games against expansion sides, and they look the favourites to come out on top in this meeting of two of the Western Conference's early pacesetters.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Seattle: 49.5 per cent

St. Louis: 23.7 per cent

Draw: 26.8 per cent