Seattle Sounders face the Colorado Rapids after shutout win

Seattle Sounders FC (4-5-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (4-5-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -104, Seattle +277, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Houston Dynamo 1-0, the Seattle Sounders face the Colorado Rapids.

The Rapids are 3-5-2 in Western Conference games. The Rapids are 0-3-2 when they score a single goal.

The Sounders are 4-4-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders rank sixth in the Western Conference giving up just 14 goals.

Sunday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rubio has six goals and one assist for the Rapids. Mark Anthony Kaye has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Cristian Roldan has two goals and one assist for the Sounders. Jordan Morris has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Sounders: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Lucas Esteves (injured), Auston Trusty (injured), Jack Price (injured).

Sounders: Jackson Ragen (injured), Alex Roldan (injured), Joao Paulo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

