Russell Wilson replaced by Geno Smith after gruesome finger injury from Aaron Donald collision

Though it’s just a minor injury, Russell Wilson’s middle finger was dislocated on a weird play with Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald on Thursday night.

While he returned to the game briefly, Wilson was sidelined in favor of backup Geno Smith in the fourth quarter. His finger injury could be something that impacts the Seattle Seahawks quarterback

Wilson was trying to throw a pass in the third quarter of their “Thursday Night Football” matchup with the Rams, and just barely got the pass off before Donald’s swinging right hand could block it.

Yet that came at a cost, as Wilson’s throwing hand collided directly with Donald’s — which sent his middle finger bending back wildly.

Though that sounds like it should’t be that big of a deal, the images right after did not look good. At all.

Wilson spent the entire next drive from the Rams — which didn’t last very long, as they quickly marched down the field for Tyler Higbee touchdown to cap a five-play, 82-yard drive and take a 16-7 lead — trying to pop his finger back into place and get it taped up.

He returned to the field for their next drive, but missed one pass and was sacked on third down before they had to punt it away.

Then, too start the fourth quarter, Smith came into the game to try and take over while the Seahawks said Wilson was questionable to return.

Clearly, the move was a good one. Smith — who hadn’t taken a snap all season — quickly marched down the field and put the Seahawks back within two points after connecting with D.K. Metcalf for a 23-yard touchdown. Smith went a perfect 5-of-5 for 72 yards on the drive.

