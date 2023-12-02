Seattle Seahawks Player Blasted For Mean Tweet About TV Network Reporter’s Wife
Safety Jamal Adams of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks committed a very personal foul Friday on social media.
Adams was apparently miffed by a tweet from Connor Hughes, an SNYtv journalist. Hughes posted a video Thursday of Adams getting beat by Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson for a game-winning touchdown. Hughes captioned the play, “Yikes.”
Adams responded by using the same caption when tweeting a photo of Hughes’ wife on Friday. He later deleted the tweet, but not before the X mob jumped all over his insensitive post.
“Jamal Adams is a piece of human trash,” was among the kinder comments.
Adams later postied another tweet, warning, “Don’t start nothin won’t be nothin’.”
