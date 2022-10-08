Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup

Returning from a trip to London, coach Dennis Allen's New Orleans Saints return home to play host to Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Saints (1-3) look for their second win of the season and could be forced to play backup quarterback Andy Dalton in Week 5 due to an injury to starter Jameis Winston. Can Seahawks QB Geno Smith and Seattle take advantage en route to a road victory? Sunday's game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Seahawks vs. Saints Week 5 game:

Seahawks at Saints odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Saints (-4.5)

Moneyline: Saints (-220); Seahawks (+180)

Over/under: 45.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Saints 27, Seahawks 23

The uncertainty at quarterback makes this a complicated play. And while Geno Smith has been a revelation for Seattle, I still think New Orleans has a better roster. Its issue is avoiding unforced errors. I think the safe play here is the Saints winning, with the Seahawks covering a spread that is pretty generous in the first place.

Week 4: New Orleans Saints mascot Sir Saint poses during an NFL International Series game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Safid Deen: Seahawks 27, Saints 24

I’m on the Geno Smith train, whether Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston start for the Saints.

Lance Pugmire: Seahawks 27, Saints 24

With Geno Smith posting better numbers than Russell Wilson and Rashaad Penny emerging as a fantasy darling, Seattle is in a joyous place while New Orleans needs Jameis Winston to return from his back injury following its U.K. heartbreaker.

Jarrett Bell: Saints 23, Seahawks 20

Nate Davis: Seahawks 20, Saints 17

Tyler Dragon: Saints 26, Seahawks 21

