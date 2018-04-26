Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

The NFL postseason didn't feature the Seahawks for the first time since 2011, as Pete Carroll's squad was decidedly average in most statistical categories and finished the year 9-7 in 2017. The front office has not been shy about revamping, and that means longtime figureheads like Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett and Jimmy Graham are gone, to the 49ers, Eagles and Packers, respectively.

Other defensive mainstays like Bobby Wagner, Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas are still around for new defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr., and Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin are back for new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Seattle's running game was inconsistent at best in 2017, and neither Thomas Rawls nor Eddie Lacy are back.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Seahawks hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 18 (No. 18 overall)

Round 4, Pick 20 (No. 120 overall)

Round 5, Pick 4 (No. 141 overall)

Round 5, Pick 9 (No. 146 overall)

Round 5, Pick 31 (No. 168 overall)

Round 7, Pick 8 (No. 226 overall)

Round 7, Pick 30 (No. 248 overall)

Round 7, Pick 32 (No. 250 overall)