Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) remain at home when they host Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (3-3).

Smith, DK Metcalf and the Seahawks picked up a big Week 6 win over the Cardinals and now turn their attention to a formidable AFC opponent. Meanwhile, Herbert, Austin Ekeler and the Chargers look to increase their standing in a competitive AFC West division. The game kicks off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Seahawks vs. Chargers Week 7 game:

Seahawks at Chargers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Chargers (-4.5)

Moneyline: Chargers (-220); Seahawks (+180)

Over/under: 50.5

More odds, injury info for Seahawks vs. Chargers

Lorenzo Reyes: Chargers 27, Seahawks 24

Los Angeles is hoping Keenan Allen can return. His presence would make a difference for the offense. But Seattle has shown its offense can keep games close and can win them when called upon. Geno Smith’s efficiency goes a long way and even though starting running back Rashaad Penny went down with a broken leg, Kenneth Walker stepped right up. And the defense is aggressive enough to force turnovers, so I like Seattle to cover the spread.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 16: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to hand off to Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Lumen Field on October 16, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Safid Deen: Chargers 28, Seahawks 20

Justin Herbert and the Chargers should be beating teams by a lot more, but are still finding a way despite their injured stars like Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater and Kennan Allen. Still, they have enough talent to beat Geno Smith and the pesky Seahawks.

Lance Pugmire: Chargers 30, Seahawks 20

Geno Smith certainly would like to put it in the face of the team that gave up on him, but Keenan Allen should be back for Justin Herbert here, and barring another Jacksonville-type implosion by the Chargers’ defense, expect this one to go to the home team.

