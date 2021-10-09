Seattle Seahawks' Live Hawk Mascot Taima Lands on Fan's Head During Game: 'We've Got a Runaway!'

Seahawk

It looks like the Seahawks' live mascot just wants to be a 12th Man!

Taima, the Seattle football team's Augur hawk, explored the stands of Lumen Field Thursday night during the Seahawks' game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The bird's flight was caught on camera, providing a little bit of extra entertainment to TNF.

At the end of the first quarter, Taima left her handler and flew into the stands, even landing on the hoodie of one Seahawks fan as others nearby appeared shocked at the bird's sudden arrival.

Taima flapped her large wings a bit before climbing onto the spectator's head. The fan did not appear too perturbed, but ducked while Taima settled into a perch.

"Ah, we've got a runaway!" sports announcer Joe Buck said in the broadcast. "Get that guy season tickets."

"Get him a helmet," Troy Aikman deadpanned.

Taima is one of three mascots for the NFL team, alongside Blitz and his sidekick Boom. Taima is handled by master falconer David Knutson, who has more than 30 years experience training and handling Birds of Prey and is a diehard Seahawks fan.

Unfortunately for Seahawks fans, Taima's moment in the stands was one of the best moments of the game. Quarterback Russell Wilson was injured in the third quarter — he underwent surgery on his finger Friday — and the team ultimately lost to the Rams 26 to 17.