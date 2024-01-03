Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 game

The Arizona Cardinals (4-12) are coming off a major upset to take on the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) in their Week 18 finale.

Kyler Murray threw three touchdowns and an interception as the Cardinals defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 35-31 last week. James Conner had a season-high 128 rushing yards and two total scores.

The Seahawks fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-23 at home. Geno Smith threw one touchdown and lost a fumble. DK Metcalf played despite a back injury and notched 106 receiving yards for his third 1,000-yard season.

Seattle beat Arizona 20-10 in their first matchup of the season. Joshua Dobbs was the quarterback for the Cardinals because Murray was still recovering from last year's ACL tear and Conner was also out with injury. For the Seahawks, Smith threw for 219 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and Kenneth Walker III had 26 carries for 105 yards.

Arizona's season is essentially over, but they could play the spoiler again as the Seahawks cling to their playoff hopes.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks odds, moneyline, over/under

Spread: Seahawks (-3)

Moneyline: Seahawks (-150); Cardinals (+125)

Over/under: 47.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Seahawks 25, Cardinals 20

Similar to where Green Bay is, the Seahawks must win this game to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals have been fairly competitive, but Seattle knows it gave up a big advantage in last week’s loss and will try to make sure to not repeat the same mistake.

Tyler Dragon: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 23

The Seahawks’ loss last week was a devastating blow to their playoff hopes. Seattle needs a win and some help to get into the tournament, but it won’t be easy against a pesky Cardinals squad. Arizona is coming off a building-block win against the Eagles last week.

Safid Deen: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 17

As impressive as the Cardinals’ win over the Eagles was last week, Arizona could fall from having the No. 4 pick to the No. 7 pick in the draft with a win against Seattle. This is also the Seahawks’ last chance to reach the playoffs. Seattle should win a close one.

Victoria Hernandez: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 19

The Seahawks have a lot of tools on offense that have sometimes clicked together, sometimes not. Injuries haven't helped either. But with a playoff spot on the line, they'll be able to rebound from last week's loss against a Cardinals team that upset the Eagles but has struggled to find its own identity this season.

Jordan Mendoza: Cardinals 24, Seahawks 21

Arizona pulled off a stunner in Philadelphia and they aren’t done ruining seasons just yet. Seattle got punched in the mouth by Pittsburgh, and it sees its season end at the hands of Kyler Murray.

