Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup

Don't look now, but Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks (5-3) enter Week 9 occupying first place in the NFC West. Will Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (3-5) take them down a peg?

In a pivotal division showdown, coach Kliff Kingsbury's Cardinals are in dire need of a rebound victory on home soil. But on the other sideline is Pete Carroll and the red-hot Seahawks, a team that looks destined to be the most thrilling story of the 2022 NFL season. The game is set to kick off Sunday at 4 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 9 game:

Seahawks at Cardinals odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Cardinals (-2)

Moneyline: Cardinals (-130); Seahawks (+105)

Over/under: 50

Lorenzo Reyes: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 28

The first-place Seahawks are balanced and explosive on offense and force turnovers on defense. The Cardinals have been better since DeAndre Hopkins returned, but Kingsbury has shown he's in over his head.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Arizona Cardinals.

Safid Deen: Cardinals 28, Seahawks 23

Hopkins has made his presence felt in two games so far this season, and he will continue to be a welcomed sight for Murray and the Cardinals. The Seahawks, despite their amazing start, don’t have anyone who can cover Hopkins.

Lance Pugmire: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 24

This looks to be an NFC West thriller continuing the remarkable Smith story following his toppling of the Giants. Smith’s feel-good tale contradicts the unsettled play of Arizona’s offense.

Jarrett Bell: Cardinals 26, Seahawks 22

Nate Davis: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 24

Tyler Dragon: Cardinals 26, Seahawks 23

